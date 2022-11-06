Sports

I’m not after Tyson Fury but world title, says Akperiori

Boxing fans will be treated to a true clash of punchers in December when Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his NABF and NABA belts against imposing Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs). Akpejiori spoke to some Nigerian journalists including Sunday Telegraph CHARLES OGUNDIYA just before this fight was announced. Excerpts…

 

It appears your main target now is how to get a fight with Tyson Fury. How far have you gone towards achieving that goal?

No, my target is not to get a fight with Tyson; I don’t actually have anybody in particular in mind. I have a goal and that is to have a fight with whoever is the world champion and take over as the world champion.

So, my goal is to become the world champion as quickly as possible. I am working towards that goal and whoever is the champion when I get chance becomes the person to fight. Yes, Tyson Fury’s name has been associated with my ambition but it is just because he has the belt. My drive is after whoever is wearing the belt.

At a point Anthony Joshua was a world champion and looked like getting back his spot. Now Joshua is a Nigerian…how would a fight with Joshua be when you know full well his deep Nigerian lineage? Would you be keen in an all-Nigeria heavyweight fight?

 

Is there a big deal about that? I don’t think so. Americans fight Americans all the time and so that wouldn’t bother me in any way. He has done well for Britain remember. He has made a huge name for himself and for Britain but that’s the much it has to be for me.

Whoever stands in front of the world title and me has to give way. I have a goal and I am pursuing it with all that I have got.

You actually started as a basketballer, what happened? At what stage did you begin to see yourself as a boxer instead of being a basketball player?

At a point I just started going to the gym to train to become a boxer and that was how the change began and eventually everything followed and it became a profession where I can chase my goal…

So, nobody influenced you or something like that?

First basketball was no longer giving me the kind of thrill I wanted towards the end of my time in college and then I had a few injuries playing basketball, and I was not feeling the way I wanted on the court. I was not okay and this was not in any way helping my goals.

My spirit was going off and I had picked up serious interest in the boxing gym. My heart and head wanted boxing and so I decided to go for it. That was how the switch came.

Will you say no regret at all?

No regrets in anyway. I like what I’m doing; I am exactly where I should be and that is helping my drive.

 

Most of your fights have ended in a knockout, in a situation where you meet a rugged fighter, are you ready to go all the way?

It is 14 fights now and the last fight went the full distance. It was not a knockout and so I have shown I can fight well in all situations. But know something, I have never gone into the ring with the mindset to end the fight in round two or three. I go in there with just one goal and that is to win the fight.

So, I go into the ring fighting aggressively to win and if the fight ends in round two it is a bonus because it was not exactly a plan. What’s your next fight, any fight this year? Yes, definitely.

Something is on for this December and it has practically been tied up except that I can’t say much about it until it is announced. Certainly, a fight in December and the details would soon be made public.

The NBA season just started and you certainly have basketball in your system. Are you a regular guest at the NBA games?

 

Not exactly, I watched but not like a super fan of the league. I live in Miami and so the Miami Heat are the team for me, but the last time I was live at the arena was last season when they played their first home game of the season. But now I watch more games on the Tv than going to the centres.

You are single.  Can we picture you with a Nigerian lady when you wed?

I like to keep my private live off the public but certainly I am not particular about where the person is coming in from or where she resides. All I want is a happy home; a truly happy marriage. That is the most important thing.

 

