Sports

I’m not asking for ‘crazy stuff’ in new deal – Salah

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is not asking for “crazy stuff” in any new contract he signs with the Premier League club but wants the deal to reflect his huge contribution at Anfield.

The Egypt international has fewer than 18 months remaining on his current deal and has reiterated whether he stays or goes remains in the hands of Liverpool.

Reports have suggested that Salah, who has won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, is looking for a weekly salary of more than £300 000.

That would smash the Reds’ wage structure and would represent a significant policy change by the club, with the owners reluctant to hand out lucrative contracts to players once they reach 30, which Salah does in June.

Salah, who has scored 111 goals in 165 Premier League matches for Liverpool, and is on track for a third Golden Boot in five years, said he wanted to be appreciated.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” Salah told GQ magazine.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah, currently playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, has made the three-man shortlist, along with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of 2021.

He finished seventh in the race for last year’s Ballon d’Or, but the Egyptian’s ambition is to be the best in the world.

“I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it,” he said. “No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world.

“But I will have a good life even if I don’t win. My life is OK, everything is fine.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen to become most expensive African footballer with Napoli move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to become Africa’s most expensive footballer, when he seals a reported €81m (£73.6m) move from French Ligue 1 side Lille to Serie A giants Napoli. L’Equipe reports the transfer will be finalised on Thursday, after both clubs reached an agreement for the player. If the deal is completed, […]
Sports

EPL: Sterling penalty gives Man City win over 10-man Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

  Raheem Sterling converted a controversial penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals and give Manchester City victory in a one-sided contest with 10-man Wolves. Sterling kept his cool to roll his 66th-minute spot-kick past Jose Sa after a lengthy VAR check ruled Joao Moutinho had illegally blocked Bernardo Silva’s cross, even though it seemed […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton, Arsenal fire blanks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium. Graham Potter’s side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls’ best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range, reports the BBC. Leandro Trossard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica