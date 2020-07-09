I’m not aware of gentleman agreement for senatorial election –Aspirant

A former member of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) from Bayelsa State, Igo Goin, a surveyor, has described as a “street talk” the claim by some politicians that the vacant Central Senatorial District seat has been allotted to a favoured aspirant by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was as he said that the emergence of a candidate for the Central Senatorial District will depend largely on party loyalty, wide consultation and integrity. Goin, who served on the National Boundary Commission between 2013 and 2015, though some politicians during an electoral contest used to drop names and make claims on non-existing agreements, said the vacant Central Senatorial District seat will go to a better aspirant from the PDP. While addressing the media executives yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, on the pressure on him by his people to run for the senatorial seat, he noted that he accepted to serve the people of the senatorial district, which made up of Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma- Opokuma.

He said: “You see, I am a very straight forward person and that is why I stand an edge above a lot of the contestants. “They have gone to various parties at different times and came back. And, if we have all left the party, they won’t be able to meet the party when they come back. I am here, because I believe that the people I am working with understand me. That is why I have been very persistent in the party, which has also done better in the development of the state and the federal government.” “On the issue of the gentleman agreement within the PDP, I am hearing this for the first time. Everyone drops names and says what will benefit them. So, I am not aware of that for this senatorial election.”

