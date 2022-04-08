I’m not battling Ayu, Mark, and Suswam over 2023 guber – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday denied having any running battles with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, David Mark and Senator Gabriel Suswam over who emerges as his successor in 2023. Dr. Ayu and the governor are reported to be at each other’s jugular over who emerges as flag bearer of the PDP in the state with the former favourably disposed to the incumbent Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba against the governor’s choice, a development, keen political watchers say may affect the fortunes of the party in 2023.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur after a parley with all political appointees from the 14 local government areas of the state that those who are creating such false stories will be disappointed.”I have no single problem with our National Chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Orker Jev or any leader of the party. We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours. “We are working together for the success of our party and there is nothing like division or rift whatsoever. There is nothing that will divide us,” Ortom stated.

