I’m not bedridden, Wilson Oruma dispels sickness rumours

Former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma has dispelled rumours that he is bedridden with an ailment. The captain of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan shot down the rumour in a video, claiming he had not been sick as claimed by both the social media and traditional news platforms.

Reports of his sickness went viral last week after a picture of someone that looked like him on a sick bed hit social media. The report gained wings because he was at a time believed to have suffered partial insanity after losing his life savings to a pastor who defrauded him.

However, in a video released yesterday by his younger brother, Dominic Oruma, the former Marseille of France star was thanking Nigerians for showing him love even though “I want to thank Nigerians for the support you have shown to me and my family; we are healthy and sound, thank you so much. Honestly, I didn’t know I could get this so much love from them, I appreciate it,” he said.

The Olympics gold winner was seen walking with his younger brother, Dominic, who also used the opportunity to hit out at purveyors of the rumour of his brother’s sickness.