I’m not eying Plateau South Senatorial seat – ITF DG

Musa Pam, Jos

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ntung Ari has disowned printed campaign posters suggesting that he is eying the Senate seat of Plateau South in the 2023 general elections.

Ari while briefing journalists on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre Jos, described his posters printed by some unscrupulous elements to pull him down.

He debunked insinuations that he is planning to vie for a senatorial seat in Plateau State and that he is not supporting any particular candidate for any position in the forthcoming National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have, therefore, reported the matter to security agencies for further necessary action.

“As journalists, some of you may perhaps, be aware of the activities of unscrupulous elements that are bent on pulling me down.”

The ITF DG said he has been focusing with the onerous responsibility of deploying the mandate of the ITF to equip Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship he maintained.

“To this end, the public is, therefore, advised to disregard any campaign poster to the effect that I, Sir Joseph N. Ari, is running for any elective position, or in support of the ambition of any candidate during the upcoming APC convention as it is false, unfounded and not deserving of any attention.

“I have taken the pains to bring what has transpired to the public’s attention, as it will be difficult to convince anyone after the deed has been done,” he said.

 

