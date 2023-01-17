I’m not facing life threatening challenges – Akeredolu, faults conspiracy theory

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Tuesday dispelled the insinuation that his health challenge is preventing him from discharging his official duty as the governor of the state.

He also faulted the conspiracy theory in his administration over the health challenges just as he punctured allegations that he has been incapacitated as a result of the health challenges he was facing in recent times.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, the governor said there was no need for the insinuation that some people in his administration are conspiring to replace him in case of death or permanent incapacity.

The wife of the governor, Betty Akeredolu has alleged in a viral voice note that a Special Adviser to the governor on Multilateral Agency, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu was planning to become Deputy Governor in case of the death of her husband and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa becoming governor.

However, in a statement titled: “On Governor Akeredolu’s state of health, no cause for alarm”, Olatunde dispelled the rumour about the health challenges of the governor.

