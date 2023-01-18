I’m not facing life threatening challenges –Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday dispelled the insinuation that his health challenge is preventing him from discharging his official duty as the governor of the state. He also faulted the conspiracy theory in his administration just as he punctured allegations that he has been incapacitated as a result of the health challenges he was facing in recent times.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said there was no need for the insinuation that some people in his administration are conspiring to replace him in case of death or permanent incapacity. The wife of the governor, Betty Akeredolu, has alleged in a viral voice note that a Special Adviser to the governor on Multilateral Agency, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu was planning to become Deputy Governor in case of the death of her husband and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa becoming governor. However, in a statement titled: “On Governor Akeredolu’s state of health, no cause for alarm”, Olatunde dispelled the rumour about the health challenges of the governor. He said: “We have observed the growing anxiety about the State of Health of the Ondo State Governor, Alakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers have continued to express concern over the wellness of the governor, especially since yesterday. “We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health. Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal has had some health challenge for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily. “Since the governor is not a super human and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.

However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the governor, though frail, is discharging his official functions. “Mr. Governor is not faced with any lifethreatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration. He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023 after the Security Council meeting where far reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“On January 7, 2023 Governor Akeredolu led his brother governors in the Southwest and other party bigwigs to receive the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure for the state’s Presidential Campaign Rally. On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration. “For emphasis, the governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on the 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated. More so, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new refrigerated van for the use of meat dealers in the state. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International the same day.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...