I’m not happy my record still standing after 25 years –Chioma Ajunwa

The legendary Nigerian Olympian and former athlete, Chioma Ajunwa, has said that she is not happy that no Nigerian has been able to beat her 1996 Atlanta summer Olympics individual Gold medal record which she achieved in Long Jump for the country.

Ajunwa who spoke to our correspondent pointed out that records are meant to be broken,also revealed her plans to develop a new star.

In revealing her steadfast efforts in ensuring her standing record comes to an end, the Police ACP said that to see emerging athlete break her record was part of the vision for her Grassroots Athletic Foundation.

She said: “What came to my mind and what really motivated me to do this was because 25 years along the line, nobody has been able to overcome my record.

“I know that record is meant to be broken but whereby nobody wants to do it, you know you just have to do something to make sure that somebody must come up to break the record.

“You know some people will like their records to stay for ages to me and the way God created me I don’t think it is a good thing for that record to be standing until today.

“Somebody somewhere must come up to smash that record that’s why I want to go to the grassroots, then to get some energetic children.

“Here in Nigeria when you look at our statistics you will see that the girl – child are the ones that are really making waves, I am not saying that the male counterpart are not doing well but just go and check the statistic, so that is why I took that side to go through the grassroots, I know with God I will be able to do it.”

