Chioma Ajunwa
Sports

I’m not happy my record still standing after 25 years –Chioma Ajunwa

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe Comment(0)

The legendary Nigerian Olympian and former athlete, Chioma Ajunwa, has said that she is not happy that no Nigerian has been able to beat her 1996 Atlanta summer Olympics individual Gold medal record which she achieved in Long Jump for the country.

 

Ajunwa who spoke to our correspondent pointed out that records are meant to be broken,also revealed her plans to develop a new star.

 

In revealing her steadfast efforts in ensuring her standing record comes to an end, the Police ACP said that to see emerging athlete break her record was part of the vision for her Grassroots Athletic Foundation.

 

She said: “What came to my mind and what really motivated me to do this was because 25 years along the line, nobody has been able to overcome my record.

 

“I know that record is meant to be broken but whereby nobody wants to do it, you know you just have to do something to make sure that somebody must come up to break the record.

 

“You know some people will like their records to stay for ages to me and the way God created me I don’t think it is a good thing for that record to be standing until today.

 

“Somebody somewhere must come up to smash that record that’s why I want to go to the grassroots, then to get some energetic children.

 

“Here in Nigeria when you look at our statistics you will see that the girl – child are the ones that are really making waves, I am not saying that the male counterpart are not doing well but just go and check the statistic, so that is why I took that side to go through the grassroots, I know with God I will be able to do it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Leaders Liverpool beaten at Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

*New lockdown won’t affect pro sport Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a setback as they fell to their second loss of the season at Southampton. Danny Ings’ superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest against his former club, reports the BBC. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side remain […]
Sports

Stop experimenting with Eagles, Owolabi tells Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Felix Owolabi has told Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr to stop experimenting with his team, saying the coach should have formed the fulcrum of his side more than four years after he took over. Rohr was appointed as Eagles helmsman in 2016 and Owolabi said more than four years down the line, it is […]
Sports

Ministry seeks bailout from Presidency to upgrade facilities

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as Council of Sports recommends Dec 3rd- 18 for Festival Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has said his ministry will seek financial bailout from the Presidency so as to complete abandoned sports infrastructure across the country. The minister who made the disclosure in his remarks at the opening of the Council of Sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica