I’m not happy with Buhari’s leadership, says Air Marshal Wuyep

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Former Chief of Air Staff durin the administration of former President Olusegun Obansanjo, Air Marshal Jonah Domfa Wuyep  (rtd), has expressed unhappiness with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and described the President as a leader who doesn’t listen to Nigerians.
Air Mashal Wuyep stated this at the weekend while speaking with journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
“Generally there is a lot that needs to be done, I am not completely happy with  President Muhammudu Buhari’s leadership, because if I don’t say it, then  I’m not being fair to the nation. There is a lot to be done and if you have a political leader who doesn’t listen or do anything about dissident then there is a problem,” he said.
Wuyep also said he does not  blame the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for deciding to do something about what was happening in his state, saying if he didn’t do it a time will come that his people will be against him.
“It is the same thing with President Buhari, if he doesn’t  taken care of the dissident some day something  can happen either negative or positive,” he said.
He noted that restructuring is very necessary to solve the challenges of Nigeria.

 

 

