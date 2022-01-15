I’m not in Cameroon for personal glory but to help Eagles triumph – Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tagged Cameroon 2021, Taiwo Awoniyi, has expressed his gratitude to his club, Union Berlin, for giving him the opportunity to be where he is today. Speaking in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in GAROUA, CAMEROON, the former Liverpool forward said all games are important. Excerpts…

What is your take on the victory against the Pharaoh of Egypt in the Super Eagles opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon?

Yeah, I think from the beginning, the boys knew what we were here to do and I’d love to give kudos to the coaching staff and everyone in the team, we fought together as a team; so I think that’s what brought the victory on Tuesday, it was total commitment from the team and I am happy we won together.

So, going forward what should we expect from the team as all eyes will now be on them after that win against the seven-time champions of AFCON, Egypt?

Like I said it’s always about the team; it’s always about getting ready, we played on Tuesday and that one is gone already; we’re now focused on the next game that’s why we’re out on the pitch again to start the preparation for the next match nothing else but for us to get the victory.

The game against Egypt was your first start for Nigeria at a major championship as a senior player, how did you feel?

For me, this is my first senior tournament, first game for the Super Eagles; I think it is all about getting prepared and doing all you can for yourself. I’m not the type of guy that sets target when it comes to the na-tional team, many people say you have to set target but because I feel this is a place of privilege for everyone, once you’re there you just have to do the best you can.

The game against Egypt was a big one for you and people were looking forward to you getting a goal, will you say you’re disappointed that didn’t happen in that match?

Like I said, I stand to be corrected but when it comes to the national team, we are here to represent the country it doesn’t matter who scored. For me, I’m happy with the victory, if I score or not and even till the end of the tournament if I don’t score, I’m happy so far we win. Hopefully I’ll score, which is my job.

You will be meeting Sudan on Saturday after playing against Egypt, what should the fans look forward to in that game?

I think this is a big tournament, all the teams that are here are very important, there is no small team; everyone is here for the trophy, for them to be here, they are here for the victory and we’re also here for the same reason. It’s all about putting in the shift and fight and I hope we do it; we showed that fighting spirit against Egypt, but that’s gone already; we want to keep it going and see how it goes at the end.

What can you say about the support from the people of Garoua, it was like you are playing in Nigeria?

Nigeria is a football-loving country, we have many of our brothers coming over to show how passionate they are for the country, and the best you can give to them like I said is to do everything to make them happy. Victory will also give them the joy, that they know they are here to support us and at the end we give them what they are looking forward to, which is the victory in all our games.

Your coach at Union Berlin, Urs Fischer, actually requested enough playing time for you so as to keep your form, how happy are you starting the game?

With my team we are presently not doing badly. I really appreciate them for giving me the chance to be here, because if they haven’t given me the chance to play more games, maybe I might not have been here, but I think once you are playing every game it boosts your confidence level and your fitness level. I think that’s what he is trying to make the people understand and I appreciate that.

What’s the way forward for you; at Union Berlin at the moment and you’re doing well what is the future like for you?

I think the future for us is AFCON that we are competing for at the moment, after AFCON we will see what will happens.

