I’m not involved in empowerment programme –Osagie

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has said he is not involved in any widows’ empowerment scheme. In a statement, Osagie cautioned the general public to be wary of fraudsters who are exploiting the political campaigns to deceive and defraud people.

He said: “There is a scam message being sent on social media on a specious empowerment scheme targeted at women and widows in the state said to be linked to me. This is a scam. “The Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication has no relationship with the group known as Insured Good People (IGP). “The statement did not emanate from me or my office.

It is ploy by fraudsters to exploit vulnerable women and widows and the general public should consider it as such. “With the election campaigns getting to a head, some fraudulent people would want to use such schemes to defraud vulnerable people in the society.

“I have alerted security agencies in the state to watch out for individuals and groups, who would want to take undue advantage of the ongoing electioneering campaigns to defraud Edo people.”

Like this: Like Loading...