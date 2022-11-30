I’m not missing, Frank Egondu dismisses news report

An indigene of Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, Mr. Frank Egondu has dismissed a news report which purportedly declared him missing since 2019.

An online media had reported that Egondu got missing after the Oraifite mayhem of December 2 2019 when the police stormed the residence of the lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in an operation that caused the death of many people, including police officers.

The report had quoted Egondu’s wife, Dorothy, as claiming that her husband has been missing after the operation and asked the security agencies to provide her husband, Frank.

But Egondu in a statement made available to newsmen, on Tuesday, described the report as fake news.

Egondu said: “My Attention has been drawn to a Nigerian News online publication of February 8, 2020 wherein it was reported that I was missing after an attack by the police on members of Indeginous People of Biafra, IPOB, at Oraifite, Anambra state on December 2, 2019.

“I want to state categorically clear that the report is misleading as it is false.

“I, Mr. Frank Egondu left Nigeria in 2010 and has not been in Nigeria since then. I can therefore not be missing in a country I left ten years after the said incident. Moreso, I have never been a member of any pro-Biafra group, let alone IPOB that was not in existence when I left Nigeria. In all my sojourn overseas, I have never been part of such group, let alone in Oraifite, where I was not present when the said incident took place.

“My Wife, Dorothy Egondu, came into Nigeria on August 2016, also left Nigeria on October 2016 and has remained with me overseas till date. She, therefore, could not have granted any reporter interview to declare me missing when she was with me outside Nigeria.

“I, therefore, urge the security agencies in Nigeria and abroad and the general public to disregard the report as fake news.”

