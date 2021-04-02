I’m not one of the accidental actors –Saint Obi

Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, is a Nollywood star who has starred in over 60 movies. An actor, producer and director, he is best known for his roles in movies such as Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime and Last Party. A graduate of Theatre Arts, University of Jos, Saint Obi came into the acting scene in 1996, after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his career, experience, Nollywood, Nigerian music industry and other issues

We have not been seeing you in movies these days. What’s been happening? Is it deliberate?

I took a break…

Why?

But I am also into other things, and they are also related to the industry.

But do you still find time to feature in movies…?

No…

So, any reason for this…?

Not really. But I intend to come back very soon.

Tell us how your career as an actor began. Did you really set out to become an actor or was it by happenstance?

I have always said that. I am not one of the accidental actors. I always wanted to be an actor from when I was about seven years old. So that is when the zeal and love for acting started…

So, what really influenced or inspired you to be an actor?

As you grow up as a child, you see a lot of stuff. I was so fascinated with television. I just loved the actors I saw way back in the days, but the overarching factor is that the film business can avail you a good life without necessarily going into crime. That became a very motivating factor, which is that you can do well in life without necessarily dipping your hands into fraudulent things.

How have you been able to stay away from scandals in spite of your popularity as an actor?

The thing is that you are, firstly, a human being; and I like to main a human being, first and last. The showbiz world is fantastic; it is growing, but at the end of the day, we are all human beings. So, I try to keep myself as level headed as possible.

Have you been embarrassed in the course of your career as an actor?

Yes, it happens once in a while.

Which of your movies would you say that it really brought you to the limelight?

There are so many, I don’t know where to start from. I was very fortunate that most of my movies became com-mercial hits. For instance, movies such as ‘Without Love’, ‘Sakobi’, which was like a monster hit, ‘Amada’, ‘Festival of Fire’.

Beyond the razzmatazz, the glitz and glamour of showbiz, who really is Saint Obi?

He is just a regular fellow, down-to-earth, a very ordinary guy.

You have worked with the late Nigeria filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, popularly known as ‘Mr. Prolific’. How would you describe him?

When I saw the contributions and all the noise around Chico, in a platform on him, I wrote on the platform that when he was alive, people should have shown him this kind of love. And this is quite instructive. I tell fellow practitioners that we need to look out for each other; we need to show love to each other, not bringing each other down, and when somebody dies you begin to say all the nice things. I believe in the school of thought that you should look for somebody when he or she is alive. Chico was not just a friend or colleague, he was like a brother. I rarely go out, but once I come to the Mainland in Lagos, you will find me in his office. He used to come to my office as well. So, we shared some good moments. Also, he directed one of my movies. I featured in some of his movies. He was a good guy. We will all miss him. Like I said, we should not glorify people while they are dead; do that while the person is alive. I hope we can learn from that and show more love to each other.

What are we not getting right in Nollywood today?

What we are not getting right is the same thing that happened much earlier, our movies are classified as grade ‘B’. People who are close to where the action is must negotiate on our behalf so that we can get something tangible. And the bandwagon effect where you shoot a movie, and because you short comedy, everybody wants to shoot comedy. That must be discouraged. The cinema houses that are responsible for showcasing these movies should also endeavor to spread their tentacles so that you can exhibit comedy; you can exhibit science fiction, action, and so on, so that that way you don’t stereotype people and get them to the point of boredom. It is very essential.

Who is your favourite Nigerian musician?

There are so many of them.

Just mention one of them, at least one of those you consider as your favourite Nigerian musician.

I don’t need to mention one.

Which of the music genres – reggae, highlife or hip-hop – is your favourite?

All of them, I enjoy all of them, every flavor. So many of them: Tuface, Naira Marley, Davido. They are all doing fantastic. There are so many young guys. Nigerian music is awesome. The guys and girls in our music industry must be applauded.

What are your thoughts about the COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed?

It’s a global phenomenon and you know our industry was hugely affected especially the cinema aspect. But we were also positively impacted, that is for movies that went straight to streaming services. So it also made a lot of people go into creative enterprise showing on online video platforms like Youtube. So it was negative but it was also positive because it created other opportunities for creative minded people.

