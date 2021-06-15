I’m not retiring from politics like Masari –Ganduje

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he is not retiring from politics like Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, insisting he will remain active even beyond 2023.

“My Political dexterity goes beyond the 70s and I will remain in active politics even beyond 2023 because I’m not entirely tired of the system,” he said.

Governor Ganduje told reporters that his political influence would not be extinguished quickly and although he cannot clearly spell out what or which position he would be going for: “But let me assure you that I will remain in active politics because that is what I have done since the early 70s.”

When answering questions on who will be his successor after 2023, the governor refused to specifically mention anyone, but assured that delegates that are going to vote for the next person will do a diligent job.

Meanwhile, Ganduje has blamed the attitude of his fellow Northern governors as the major catalyst that caused the high influx of Almajiri children in Kano State. He said his administration had plans on how to curtail the challenge of Almajiri children in the state.

