I’m not running for Senate – Igboanugo

Hon.Dr. Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo has refuted claims that he is running for a senatorial seat in his native home in Anambra State.

Dr. Ugochukwu said even though pressures were piling up to make him run, he has been very clear to all, that he has no such interest.

“If I want to contest any elections, I will do so appropriately and won’t go through the backdoor.

“I believe that my people love me and I love them too. I am not a politician and do not have the interest to be one in the nearest future.

“My interest is how I can help the downtrodden and give succour to people who truly need help.

“I will continue to offer support to whoever solicits for my support if need be, but I won’t run for that office now,” Dr. Ugochukwu stated.

 

