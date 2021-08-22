Body & Soul

I’m not scared of competition, says singer Nazarene

Versatile Nigerian-born singer, rapper and songwriter, Godwin Amuh better known as Nazarene has declared that he is not scared of competition as he seeks to carve a desired niche for himself on the music scene. The Biological Science(s) graduate from the Benue State University who was signed onto the stables of Captain of the Ship Entertainment (COTSE) in the year 2018 made the declaration on social media. According to him, the vast experience he has had working with established producers and music heads in the past will strongly position him towards becoming an artiste to reckon with sooner than later.

“I understand that there is serious competition in the music industry but I am fully prepared for the challenges ahead and I am doing everything possible not to be found wanting in the music game. “I know it is not going to be easy considering the glut of talent that the Nigerian music industry is blessed with but I am equal to the task and my fans will surely not be disappointed with my musical inputs moving forward,” he added.

