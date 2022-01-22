I’m not scared of marriage – Classy Jester

Classy Jester is one of the most popular, young sensational skit makers rocking the online content making industry. Born Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, the social media comedian has continued to thrill fans with his unique comedy. In a recent encounter, the Oyo State – born indigene expressed his concerns over the rate at which his colleagues have children out of wedlock, insisting he is different. Hear him: ” Baby mama has gradually become a repeating trend at the moment within the Nigerian entertainment sector. But I am proud to say I don’t have any.

I am currently schooling in LAUTECH and a final year student of Statistics. However, the fact that celebrity relationships/marriages crash on a regular basis doesn’t scare me. I know and believe that my marriage would work. Mine would be differentl when the time comes.” Classy Jester also revealed the inspiration behind his unique talents and his source of inspiration.

He stated: “Running showbiz business in a country that has lots of content creators and social media comedians is quite challenging, however, I do soliloquy skit which is very unique among others. The inspiration for my kind of contents comes naturally and sometimes from the day to day experiences I encounter. ”Classy Jester is just a representation of a Posh Clown, I got the idea from the legendary Craze Clown.”

