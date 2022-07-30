I’m not sitting on letters of senators planning to defect from APC – Lawan

Chukwu David, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has refuted media reports that he was sitting on letters submitted to him by Senators who have opted to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties.

According to a statement signed Saturday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate, some social media and online newspapers had insinuated that Lawan is sitting on the purported letters to protect his position.

The statement pointed out that the reports were total falsehood, stressing that there were no such letters with the Senate President and called on Nigerians to ignore the reports.

It observed further that Lawan had always promptly read such letters in the Chamber during plenary, insisting that the allegation was manufactured by mischief makers who were eager to cause disharmony in the apex legislative Assembly.

