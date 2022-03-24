I’m not worried by court decision against me –Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that he was unperturbed by the recent court ruling voiding his position because he decamped from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Responding to inquiries from State House Correspondents ahead of the Progressive Governors Forum meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Umahi insisted that it was unconstitutional for anyone to sue a sitting governor in the first place.

Recall that a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, struck out the motion filed by Umahi, seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgement. Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ume (SAN), counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) did not oppose the application. Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on March 8, in a judgement, ordered Umahi; his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers to vacate their office and seats, following their defection from the PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development, Umahi said: “Do I look worried? Am I still not David? You see, God has plans for everything. Nobody sacked my administration and I think that God allowed one court to give judgement that I go nowhere, allowed another court to say because we defected, vote belongs to the party. Because the highest court has said that votes belong to the candidates. And that’s why even though APC won the election in Bayelsa State, the deputy governor’s credentials were defective. “And even a day to his swearing in, the Supreme Court ruled disqualifying the candidate of APC that won the election because of his deputy. And so if votes belonged to the party, it would have been that the Supreme Court in their wisdom would have just asked for the man that won the election, for the party to bring a substitute to do that.

“So, I’m not worried. Because in the first place, there is no constitutional provision that says that a governor can be sued in this first place. A court judgement is a court judgement; I’m not to interpret it, but the Constitution we swore to uphold, I can speak to the constitution. And the constitution says that when once you’re elected, you enjoy immunity, and the Supreme Court says votes cast in an election belong to the candidate. And that’s why you have qualifications of a candidate and not qualifications of a political party.

So, I am not worried.” Responding to jabs against him by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the wake of the court ruling, Umahi said: “The probable difference between us will be our faiths. I serve only the living God, and probably a lot of alcohol, I don’t drink. So, that may be the difference between us.

Otherwise he remains my friend and my brother, and I have nothing against him. “So if he says he has done well, and he’s Mr this or that, let him come for a public debate with me. You know, let’s start with our childhood. You know, so I’m not disturbed.”

