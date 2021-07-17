I’m now the biggest, richest actor in Africa, says Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael, Nigerian actor and movie producer, says he is the biggest and richest actor in Africa at the moment. The actor spoke in a recent interview with Broadway Television which spanned his acting career as well as criticisms of him on the social media. Buttressing his claim, Michael recalled being paid the sum of N102 million for his last acting gig. He added that he also has three houses across Lagos, Delta (Asaba) and Anambra states. “To God be the glory, I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now.

Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa right now,” he said. “For now, I’m the richest actor because if you see the money I get, I’m not saying that for people to clap for me. The last time I checked my book, I realised that I have made N102 million from artiste fee lately, not in my entire career.

“That means I have to share N10.2 million for people, because that is my way of paying tithe. I have three houses, one in Lagos, another in Asaba and the other in Anambra; three buildings for now and more coming.” The actor also dismissed allegations of money laundering against him in some quarters, adding that those peddling such are unhappy with his progress.

“People online forget to tell themselves the truth because online is not real, it is just like a market square. I don’t lauder money, my only source of income is acting and production,” he added. “Forget people that are talking nonsense, I won’t go into laundering money or such thing because I’m not desperate when it comes to money. I love money but I don’t worship money.”

