I’m Obi’s ‘stand-in’ running mate, says Okupe

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has picked former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe as his running mate for next year’s general election. Making the disclosure in a television interview on Friday was Okupe himself who stated that “As I speak to you now. I am the stand in running mate to the Labour Party Presidential candidate. My name has been submitted to INEC as at the time the deadline closed today. “The deadline closed by 6pm today (Friday) and it is 7:30pm now. I can tell you that my name was forwarded to INEC as the stand-in running mate to Mr. Peter Obi.” He said. When asked if he will eventually become the candidate of the party, Okupe stated that the situation could be changed before the termination of the nomination process, which he said was ongoing.
Nasarawa Assembly passed 29 bills, 44 resolutions in two years
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday said that it has passed a total of 29 bills and 44 resolutions in the last two years. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Ibrahim, stated this yesterday to mark the end of the second legislative session of the 6th Assembly in Lafia, the state […]
Supreme Court reserves judgment in Electoral Amendment Act suit
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgment in the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to void the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. The court will announce a date to the parties involved. On May 19, the apex court admitted an application filed […]
INEC Chair, Yakubu, takes oath for second term
*Says work has started on 2023 elections The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, said preparations for the 2023 general elections have started. He said the Commission would work with the National Assembly to ensure a speedy passage of the amendment to the nation’s Electoral Act in other […]
