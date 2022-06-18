News Top Stories

I’m Obi’s ‘stand-in’ running mate, says Okupe

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has picked former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe as his running mate for next year’s general election. Making the disclosure in a television interview on Friday was Okupe himself who stated that “As I speak to you now. I am the stand in running mate to the Labour Party Presidential candidate. My name has been submitted to INEC as at the time the deadline closed today. “The deadline closed by 6pm today (Friday) and it is 7:30pm now. I can tell you that my name was forwarded to INEC as the stand-in running mate to Mr. Peter Obi.” He said. When asked if he will eventually become the candidate of the party, Okupe stated that the situation could be changed before the termination of the nomination process, which he said was ongoing.

 

