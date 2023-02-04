News

I’m on rescue mission to steer Nigeria away from backwardness–Obi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi said that his mission is to rescue the country away from the shackles of backwardness and set it on the path of progress. Obi said this on Friday during a Town-Hall meeting with businessmen, captains of industry, Aba landlords and other stakeholders in Aba, Abia State. Addressing his hosts, Obi urged the Aba business community to campaign and vote for him and his party because the two parties hold the promise of a new Nigeria. The LP Presidential candidate said his journey to the presidency is meant to restore the glory of the country and save it from people who have no business in governance.

The former Anambra State Governor lamented that poor governance of the country had resulted in the expansion of poor people than the nation had before this administration also noted that the stealing going on in the oil sector had set the na- tion backwards financially and taken it off the course of development. Obi recounted the losses arising from uncultivated portions of land in rich agricultural states because of security challenges in Nigeria. He however promised to fix the challenges that corruption and other maladies had caused Nigeria when voted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos Assembly urges CBN to extend naira notes deadline

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for an extension of the currency swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The House urged the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to extend the deadline to June 2023 in support of the prayers by the National Assembly. Moving the motion on the floor of the […]
News Top Stories

Oil and gas firms’ revenue hit N1.031trn in 9months – Report

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Some leading oil and gas companies in Nigeria have recorded N1.031 trillion as revenues in nine months; between January and September this year. The figure was sourced from the various financial statements of the companies compiled by an online publication, Nairametrics Research. According to findings by the publication, the affected companies had reported earnings of […]
News

Osinbajo: COVID-19 showcases talent of public health experts

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought out the best out of the nation’s public health experts. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The excellent work I have witnessed today at the NCDC Reference Laboratory, is one of the best […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica