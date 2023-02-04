I’m on rescue mission to steer Nigeria away from backwardness–Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi said that his mission is to rescue the country away from the shackles of backwardness and set it on the path of progress. Obi said this on Friday during a Town-Hall meeting with businessmen, captains of industry, Aba landlords and other stakeholders in Aba, Abia State. Addressing his hosts, Obi urged the Aba business community to campaign and vote for him and his party because the two parties hold the promise of a new Nigeria. The LP Presidential candidate said his journey to the presidency is meant to restore the glory of the country and save it from people who have no business in governance.

The former Anambra State Governor lamented that poor governance of the country had resulted in the expansion of poor people than the nation had before this administration also noted that the stealing going on in the oil sector had set the na- tion backwards financially and taken it off the course of development. Obi recounted the losses arising from uncultivated portions of land in rich agricultural states because of security challenges in Nigeria. He however promised to fix the challenges that corruption and other maladies had caused Nigeria when voted.

