I’m pained, distressed over security challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is usually in pain each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the country.

The President stated that he is even more distressed when youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of attacks. He, however, said that the current security challenges plaguing Nigeria were beyond the simplistic options being bandied around in different quarters.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians in commemoration of the 2020 Christmas Day celebrations, Buhari pledged to remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

He said that providing security for all residents in the country remains an article of faith for him as security formed a vital segment of his administration’s three-point agenda right from inception. His words: “Under my watch, the Federal Government will continue to provide the needed support within available resources to the gallant members of our armed forces and security agencies as they confront threats to our citizens.

“While I commend them for their efforts so far, I urge them to do more to checkmate increasing incidents of security threats, especially in the Northern parts of the country as well as the entire nation in varying degrees.

Their display of tact, camaraderie, and expertise that led to the recent return of abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State will remain a milestone in the annals of the country. “I cannot in good conscience shirk this cardinal responsibility to secure lives and property.

I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in the society.

“As a parent, I share the emotional torture and agony parents and guardians go through whenever their children and wards fall into the cruel hands of these enemies of decency and good society.”

He pleaded with Nigerians to give the military and other security agencies more time, cooperation and support by volunteering credible information on activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements within their com munities in order to put an end to this wave of insecurity across the country.

“I plead with fellow compatriots to give our military and other security agencies more time, cooperation and support by volunteering credible intelligence/ information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight on our security landscape. “To be sure, the problems are beyond the simplistic options being bandied around.

We shall remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

Our people must be free to live and move without let or hindrance.

This is crucial not only to enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion, but for the economy to grow. “I wish to, therefore, enjoin fellow compatriots to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in this administration’s determination and unwavering commitment to restore peace, security and prosperity to our dear country. “Our people must be free to live and move without let or hindrance.

This is crucial not only to enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion, but for the economy to grow,” the President said. Buhari admonished Christians and all other Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill and imminent salvation which comes with Christmas.

According to him, these worthy values which the birth of Jesus symbolises were very much needed in Nigeria at this time when the nation is confronted with diverse challenges like rising spate of armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic recession and upsurge of COVID-19 infections. He also spoke on his administration’s zero tolerance for violent protests.

Buhari said: “Let us use this season of goodwill and joy to renew our faith in the ability of this administration to make a lasting difference in the lives of our hardworking people. Our Social Intervention measures and other economic policies are already yielding positive results even at modest rates.

“We shall deliberately target our youths so that they will not fall into the trap of unpatriotic elements to foment social disobedience leading to avoidable loss of lives and property.

“Let me reiterate that while the right to peaceful association and protest is guaranteed under our laws, this administration will not fold its arms and watch protests, however well-intended, degenerate into wanton killings of law enforcement and other security personnel as well as destruction of private and national assets.

The President stated that his administration is making efforts to provide relief for Nigerians. “It is gladdening to note that the various schemes and components of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) are being implemented faithfully to support micro-small busi-nesses.

I am particularly delighted that artisans, smalltime transporters, traders and farmers are the main beneficiaries as we continue to provide safety nets to the most vulnerable members of our society as well as business owners to mitigate the harsh economic environment occasioned by COVID-19,” he said.

The President acknowledged the dwindling national revenue worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, but said that his administration will do all that is required to fully implement the 2021 Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience. He expressed optimism that all things being equal, Nigeria should be able to exit the current economic recession at the shortest possible time.

“There is every indication that our country is already experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infection.

As we celebrate Christmas with families and friends, I urge all citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the nonpharmaceutical prevention guidelines of regular hand-washing, wearing masks and social/physical distancing with a view to mitigating the spread of this devastating virus.

“While national and state institutions are trying their best, we must take individual responsibility and resist the strong temptation of compliancefatigue by following the recommended protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 and beat the ravaging pandemic.

“I have absolute confidence in the spirit of resilience of our people to do the needful and remain vigilant even as this festive season witnesses increased travels and celebrations. Staying alive to enjoy future festivals should be the watchword,” he said.

