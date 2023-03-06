I’m Peter Obi in Delta guber race –NNPP candidate

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Goodnews Agbi, has described himself as the Peter Obi, of the gubernatorial contest to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta State. Agbi said he would be prudent and accountable to the people of the state, if elected. He called on the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate to as Mr. Peter Obi in NNPP and vote for him. He maintained that he is the most popular candidate in the race and charged electorates to vote him as the next governor. He said he was the only governorship candidate in the state that possess the virtues, which endeared them to Obi. During his campaign tour to Oyede, Ivrogbo-Irri, Idheze, Orie-Irri, Utue-Irri and Oleh in Isoko South and North local government areas of the state yesterday, Agbi said he wouldn’t not trade or enrich himself with the state resources as a governor.

