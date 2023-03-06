I’m Peter Obi in Delta guber race –NNPP candidate

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Goodnews Agbi, has described himself as the Peter Obi, of the gubernatorial contest to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta State. Agbi said he would be prudent and accountable to the people of the state, if elected. He called on the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate to as Mr. Peter Obi in NNPP and vote for him. He maintained that he is the most popular candidate in the race and charged electorates to vote him as the next governor. He said he was the only governorship candidate in the state that possess the virtues, which endeared them to Obi. During his campaign tour to Oyede, Ivrogbo-Irri, Idheze, Orie-Irri, Utue-Irri and Oleh in Isoko South and North local government areas of the state yesterday, Agbi said he wouldn’t not trade or enrich himself with the state resources as a governor.
NEMA DG, NPA counterpart bag TheNigerian Star Awards
The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha Habib and the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko have been nominated for awards by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News. While the NEMA boss will be conferred with an award of excellence as "Agent of Change", his NPA counterpart
Ogun seals 4 private hospitals for infractions
Ogun State Government yesterday sealed four private hospi-tals in the state for various infractions. The sealed hospitals are: Ise Oluwa Hospital, Obada; Rainmond Hospital, Papalanto; Divine Glory Hospital, Papalanto and Ise Oluwa Hospital Annex, Papalanto, in Ewekoro Local Government area of the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who made this known, during
Probity: ICPC set to track 712 Constituency Projects in 20 states
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to commence phase five of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise involving 712 government-funded projects. It noted that the exercise will commence Tuesday, November 8 in 20 states of the Federation, cutting across the six geopolitical zones. A statement, Sunday, by
