I’m prepared for Lagos East, says Abiru

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has said he possesses requisite ability and preparation to represent the district at the senate. Speaking yesterday in Kosofe area of the state during a stakeholders meeting ahead of the poll, Abiru, who is the immediate past managing director of Polaris Bank, appealed to electorate for votes for the APC.

The district consists of three local councils, namely, Kosofe, Agboyi-Ketu, and Ikosi-Isheri. It has the highest number of registered number of voters in Lagos East with 443,000 voters. While pledging to build on the good works of his predecessors in the Senate, he vowed to give quality representation to the people of the district and the entire Lagos State.

He said: “The affirmation on me earlier this month is a vote on confidence on me and I won’t betray that confidence repose in me by our leaders and party members. “I will cooperate with other elected officials to bring about dividends of democracy and I will honour the legacy of previous senators from the district.

“I am bringing on board quality representation because I am adequately prepared for this role. My experience will speak for me.” Abiru, who urged for unity among members, said: “I am appealing to all members to work together as one to improve on the number of the vote cast in previous elections in the district. “We have the number and all we need to continue quality representation is 50 per cent vote out of the total number of the vote cast for us to emerge victorious.

“I have been involved in poverty alleviation during the COVID-19 pandemic and I am promising to continue with this. I have a special programme designed to alleviate poverty and much more,” he said. Speaking earlier after presenting the party’s flag to Abiru and the candidate of the party in the Kosofe state constituency by-election, the Vice Chairman, Lagos East APC, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, gave members and leaders of the party a marching order to canvass votes for the party ahead of the October 31 polls. While lamenting the dwindling total number of votes cast by members in Kosofe Local Government in past elections Kaoli He said: “Kosofe Local Government has a huge number of registered voters after Alimosho Local Government but it is unfortunate that the number of votes recorded in the district in the past elections is dwindling.”

