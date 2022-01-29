I’m proud of the man Made Kuti has become, says his mother

The joy of every mother is to watch his son grow into a successful man, and for Funke Kuti, her joys knows no bound as she speaks glowingly of the successful music career path of her son, Made Kuti within such a short span of time. Funke Kuti and Femi Kuti are the parents of Made Kuti, who is the grandson of the late legendary Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Funke Kuti, who is herself a music star and dancer, and former member of Femi Kuti’s Positive Force band before they both went their separate ways as husband and wife, said she is proud of being the mother of a rising star, Made Kuti. “Omorinmade! I feel so proud, I can’t even explain it. I look at him and think, “Wow, I gave birth to him.” He is such a joy and blessing to have as a son and a blessing to everyone around him.

‘‘I’m still in awe at the amount of talent he has. Proud of where he has reached in such a short time in his career. I mean, he is already a Grammy Award nominee at 25, that’s huge. I know he still has a long way to go but he’s so hardworking, resilient, dedicated, and very focused on his goals. He knows exactly what he wants and is very determined to get there.

I could go on and on, so in short, I am very proud of the man and the musician he’s becoming,” she said. Currently the Chief Executive of FK Management, an event planning firm she started in 2011, not many know that this 50-year-old has worked in several capacities within the media, marketing communications, and entertainment industry. Armed with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, FK, as she is fondly addressed, has been able to chart a new cause in the world of event planning while still holding on to the entertainment threshold. On her incursion into the world of event planning, she admitted never to have thought she would find a career in event planning. “Honestly, I like to say event planning found me. I never thought I would become an event planner.

I actually studied Business Administration but I have always loved to bring people together and I am very passionate about my family and friends celebrating their birthdays, Christmas and all that. No matter how small as long as we can spend some quality time together,” she said. Continuing, she noted that: “So I started organising intimate events first, then every job I had when I entered the workforce always had the event management portfolio attached to it. That’s when I started organising events professionally for the companies where I worked till I eventually set up mine, FK Management in 1998. ‘‘I am a super organiser, coordinator, a multi-tasking master with great people and time management skills. So, it sort of came very natural to me.

It takes a special type of person to be an event planner, we are very rare. I also became interested in event planning because it is truly a team sport. ‘‘I’m hands-on and I love working with experts in so many different areas – catering, floral, venue, music and I feel like I learn so much from every event I’m lucky enough to be a part of.” Despite being a stressful job, Funke admits to enjoying the adrenaline rush that comes with every job she gets under FK Management. “Let me start by saying that event management has been rated top five of the most stressful jobs in the world. It’s not for the faint of heart at all. Executing a successful event makes all the craziness worth it, but I love the adrenaline rush. I love seeing my creative ideas come to life. I love seeing the joy on clients’ faces after a successful event. At FK Management, we are in charge of creating a vision and making it real from concept to execution,” she disclosed.

