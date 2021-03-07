Top Stories

‘I’m proud to have selected you as my running mate’, Buhari celebrates Osinbajo at 64

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is proud to have chosen Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015.
Buhari said this in a congratulatory message to celebrate the vice-president’s 64th birthday.
According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari described Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job”.
“Vice-President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties,” Buhari was quoted to have said.
“I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.
“The Vice-President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”
Buhari wished Osinbajo many more prosperous years and divine guidance in his affairs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: Senior citizens, worst victims of terrorism

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…accuses military, B/Haram of dehumanising older people Amnesty International (AI), yesterday, disclosed that older people were among the worst casualties of the Boko Haram conflict that has raged for almost a decade in the North-East region of Nigeria. The global human rights watchdog said older people have suffered in unique ways from the conflict, with […]
News Top Stories

MAILAFIA’S B’HARAM ALLEGATION: DSS vows to deal with troublemakers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

For the second time in less than three weeks, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned highly-placed individuals and groups across the country against inciting comments, and other acts that threaten national security and peace. The DSS vowed to bring the full weight of the law to bear on persons exploiting the faultlines, as […]
News Top Stories

Clark: North not sincere on rotational presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Urges S/West to give S/East a chance Elder statesman and former Minister for Information and Culture, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the political elite in Northern Nigeria of insincerity over the vexed issue of rotation of Presidency between the North and the South. The nonagenarian, who was responding to a statement credited to Mamman Daura, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica