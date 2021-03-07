‘I’m proud to have selected you as my running mate’, Buhari celebrates Osinbajo at 64

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is proud to have chosen Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015.

Buhari said this in a congratulatory message to celebrate the vice-president’s 64th birthday.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari described Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job”.

“Vice-President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

“I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“The Vice-President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

Buhari wished Osinbajo many more prosperous years and divine guidance in his affairs.

