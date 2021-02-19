I’m raising my child without help from any man –Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has never shied away from telling the world how she has been raising her son alone. The Port Harcourtborn has revealed that she is raising her son without the help of any man. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. As she took to social media to lavish sweet words on King Andre, her son, as he turns 5. The 35-year-old movie star shared adorable photos of her son to mark the occasion.

In the lengthy caption that accompanied the post, she expressed her love for him and how proud she is to call him her son. “ Dear son, I am A VERY PROUD mom not because I have a child but because I singlehandedly financially, emotionally, academically and spiritually catered for him with absolutely zero help from any man born of a woman/ any woman born of a man. And Uptill Date still DOING THE KINGS STUFF NDEPENDENTLY” she wrote. For 5years it’s been my Sweat and Blood, My Love and hugs, My Wealth and Gains. I am proud TO CALL MYSELF MRMOM CAUSE I DID IT ALL ALONE.

I pray God never ceases to Amaze us with his Love, We shall never beg nor need Help!” “I love you dangerously baby boy. Damn, I got it right with you. My sauce, my ace, my gateway, my lead way, my world, thanks for making me a man. “I closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly a young man stood where a baby used to be. I may not be able to carry you now in my arms like I used to be. But I will always carry you in my heart,” she wrote.

