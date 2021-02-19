Arts & Entertainments

I’m raising my child without help from any man –Tonto Dikeh

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has never shied away from telling the world how she has been raising her son alone. The Port Harcourtborn has revealed that she is raising her son without the help of any man. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. As she took to social media to lavish sweet words on King Andre, her son, as he turns 5. The 35-year-old movie star shared adorable photos of her son to mark the occasion.

In the lengthy caption that accompanied the post, she expressed her love for him and how proud she is to call him her son. “ Dear son, I am A VERY PROUD mom not because I have a child but because I singlehandedly financially, emotionally, academically and spiritually catered for him with absolutely zero help from any man born of a woman/ any woman born of a man. And Uptill Date still DOING THE KINGS STUFF NDEPENDENTLY” she wrote. For 5years it’s been my Sweat and Blood, My Love and hugs, My Wealth and Gains. I am proud TO CALL MYSELF MRMOM CAUSE I DID IT ALL ALONE.

I pray God never ceases to Amaze us with his Love, We shall never beg nor need Help!” “I love you dangerously baby boy. Damn, I got it right with you. My sauce, my ace, my gateway, my lead way, my world, thanks for making me a man. “I closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly a young man stood where a baby used to be. I may not be able to carry you now in my arms like I used to be. But I will always carry you in my heart,” she wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

When angels are at war for you

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Title: Angels at War for You Author: I.G. Newman Publishers: Heritage Publication Place of publication: Jos Year of publication: 2012 Number of pages: 122 Reviewer: Nwagbo Obi   The book Angels at War for You is an endeavour by the author I. G. Newman to remind humanity that what God promised in Exodus 23:20; “I […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Omo Ghetto became Nollywood’s highest grossing film

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Omo Ghetto: The Saga‘, a 2020 film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, her husband, has overtaken Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ to become the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time. A statement by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed that the movie has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man drives into dam after following Google Maps directions

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An Indian man has drowned after driving his car into a dam while allegedly following Google Maps Navigation directions. According to the report by the Indian Express, Satish Ghule, 34, was driving his employer, Guru Shekhar, 42, and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar, 44, on Sunday in Akole town, Ahmednagar district in the state of Maharashtra. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica