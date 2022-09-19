For fast rising Nigerian singer, Faniyi Opeyemi Oluwatobi
I’m ready for the fiercely competitive music industry…singer, Bhadboi Turner

For fast rising Nigerian singer, Faniyi Opeyemi Oluwatobi better known as Bhadboi Turner, he is ready to face the fiercely competitive music industry and sees Burna Boy as one of his role models.

Bhadboi Turner, who is currently working on a new musical project harnessed his passion for music from church as a chorister.

“I’ve always loved music and wanted to be a musician since my childhood. So, I started as a chorister in church. In fact, I started my career in Ikorodu. But I am still an unsigned artist and looking forward to a good deal with a notable record label. I admire and would love to work with Burna Boy. He is my role model,” he stated in a recent interview.

The Ikorodu, Lagos State born talented singer who majors in Afrobeats genre of music has successfully released one single off his box of other great songs.

 

“I’m just myself and I don’t copy anyone’s style. I’m working on a couple of projects and I’ve got to work with Seyi Vibes, Damo K, Tobless, Kennyblaze, Waskido Frosh, Surelyboi and many more and these are hit tracks to watch out for,” he gushed.

“One of the factors that has contributed to who I am today is music and water. I wouldn’t say I haven’t recorded any failure in my quest to become a renowned musician but every failure is lesson so I just pick myself up whenever I seem to fall,” Bhadboi Turner added.

With the increase of social violence against men and women, Bhadboi Turner noted that although he totally against such vices, he is open to using his talent to calm the situation and put smiles on people’s faces.

 

“I’m an indoor person so I don’t get to witness any form of violence. Nevertheless, I intend to always want to create good sound to make people happy. My aim is to stay focused on my goals and also have full faith in myself to release hits that would be evergreen for years to come,” he said.

 

