I’m ready to die, says alleged killer of Umoren

As Iniubong Umoren remains were being interred yesterday in her home town, her alleged murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan, told newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, that he is prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the murder. This is even as the state governor, Udoh Emmanuel, while condoling with the family and people of the state gave assurance that everything possible would be done to unravelled those behind Umoren’s killers. He has also admitted to have lured and raped more than six girls through advertising for phony job vacancies as vengeance over his being duped by girls over time.

Paraded alongside his father, Mr. Frank Akpan, the 20-year-old 200 level student of Public Administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, suspect admitted to killing Iniubong when she reported for the fake job interview, but he instead demanded for sex to which she agreed but insisted on him using a condom. “What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept as a secretary. She said that she can that she was ready to work. But when she came I told her this farm doesn’t exist’ that it was just a hoax.

“I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked the nearby stabiliser to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger. ‘‘While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser also and hit her. And when I hit her she fell and thereafter she died,” He said Iniubong was not his first victim of ‘reverse psychology’ but she was the only one that died even as he admitted using pressing iron to also hit the deceased on her abdomen. According to him, his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury the remains of the deceased. Asked about his motive for inviting the lady to his house when there was no job, the suspect said: “Initially, I used reversed psychology on her.

I have had very bad experiences with ‘runs girls’ and prostitutes. I asked whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs kept and she accepted. She even told me she took marijuana and cocaine. He said if the justice promised by the police on the matter would mean his life being taken that he was prepared to die. His father, Frank Akpan, a retired director in the Federal Ministry of Lands, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police, even as he admitted that the house in which the murder was effected was his own. The state commissioner of police, Mr. Amiegheme Andrew, said he decided to parade the suspect to puncture the rumour that he had committed suicide while in police cell. He gave assurance that the police would do their utmost to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to have been done, stressing that the police cannot cover up any crime in the state irrespective of who is involved. Meanwhile the state governor, Udom Emmanuel has vowed to leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the murder of Umoren.

