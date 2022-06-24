Arts & Entertainments

I’m ready to give love a chance again, says Regina Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, says she is ready to date again many years after her husband’s death. The film star spoke about her desire to get into a new relationship in an Instagram post. Chukwu, who lost her husband nearly two decades ago, said she is single and searching. “I am a very beautiful lady that is single and searching indicate interest in the comment section,” the post read.

On April 5, Regina had narrated how being a widow at a young age devasted her According to the actress, losing her husband and taking care of her two children alone has not been an easy task. “When I had to take my sick husband back to the village as I have exhausted all avenues possible to see that his health improves, so I decided to take him back to his parents so we could all know what next to do,” she had said.

“I left Amaka with my parents back here in Lagos and went with the little baby I just had. “After some months their father eventually died and I was shattered, turning a widow at that young age wasn’t something I had bargained for. “It was indeed the most confused, painful, devastating, excruciating time of my life. I didn’t even know what to feel or do. Now as the customs of the land demand my children had to be present.

“I had one with me, so my mum brought Chiamaka who was just 2yr old then. “I said to myself ‘how I go take do am now?’ In my 20’s with 2 kids? I was sitting down there with zero Naira balance. “We had spent everything we had trying to save their father’s life, not even a good piece of cloth to my name.” Chukwu has acted in several films such as ‘Akun’, ‘Awolu at Awalu’, ‘Ewatomi’, ‘Idaho’, and ‘Ogunso’. She lost her husband four years after the start of their marriage. She is a single mother of two children.

 

