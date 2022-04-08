News Top Stories

I’m ready to go to court over Bola Ige – Soyinka

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Anayo Ezugwu, Comment(0)

…says Omisore better off as Nigeria’s Ambassador to uKRAINE

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed his willingness to be involved in legal proceedings to unravel the killers of ex-Minister of Justice, Bola Ige. The former Oyo State governor was shot dead at his Ibadan home in 2001. Chief Iyiola Omisore was a prime suspect in the murder but was cleared by the court.

Reacting to the former Osun State Deputy Governor’s election as the new All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Soyinka attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for backing his (Omisore) emergence after promising to reopen the unresolved Ige murder case. The renowned playwright said: “The resumption of an investigation into the murder of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, was already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility with the emergence of a prime suspect in the case as the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

But Omisore hit back at Soyinka for still regarding him as a prime suspect in the case when had been vindicated by the court. He has since threatened legal action against the Nobel Laureate. However, at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday Soyinka said Omisore should have been given another position. He said: “If Buhari and the APC leadership want to reward someone like Omisore, please give him Nigerian ambassador to Ukraine but don’t make him the national secretary of a ruling party. “If we are talking about governance and those who are in charge of the health and wellbeing and the institutions of the country, we are saying that somebody who was capable of attacking the minister of justice, capable of uncapping him in the palace of the spirit head of the people that person should not be seen as National Secretary of the APC.

“And we are saying to the leadership of the APC and I’m not talking about Buhari alone, it is unfair that the party had to unleash on our memory this kind of action because it is insensitive and indifferent to our memory. This is not what is expected of a ruling party because they have insulted our memory.” He added: “I will be delighted to go to court so that we can go into details. I ask the APC leadership to have a rethink because the issue will not go away.” Soyinka advised Omisore to stop attacking him but face his former principal and political senior like Chief Bisi Akande. He said the APC National Secretary should read Akande’s book to know where to

 

