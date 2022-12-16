Sports

I’m ready to lead F’ Eagles to World Cup – Otusanya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

One of the Flying Eagles’ hopefuls, Segun Otusanya, has said he is ready to lead the team to World Cup qualification after his hat-trick in a recent friendly game. Otusanya came in as a second half substitute in the friendly game against Kickers Academy and scored a hat-trick in a 8-0 demolition of the academy side.

The Stars Builders Academy player, impressive performance helped Nigeria U-20 team thrashed shell-shocked Kickers  Academy 8-0 as he scored hat-trick in the encounter. Speaking with our correspondent, the striker said his aim is to secure the World Cup qualification for the team and hopefully win the first U-20 World Championship for Nigeria if given the opportunity.

The competition coming up in Egypt between February 18 and March 12 will see Nigeria competing to be part of the team that will represent Africa at the World Cup in Indonesia in 2023. “The main target for me is for Nigeria to make it to the World Cup and from there anything can happen,” he said.

“It is not about me but about the team, so the most important thing is for all the players to give their all for the glory of the team and Nigeria as a country. “I am working so hard to make the final squad for the AFCON because I know I have what it takes to help the team.” The Flying Eagles are currently in camp ahead of the AFCON qualifiers with the sole aim of making it to the World Cup.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd to host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round, reports the BBC. League Two Cheltenham Town welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles tie with Lesotho shaky over Covid-19

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The March 30th 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Lesotho looks doubtful following the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases in the African country. Lesotho Football Association, LeFA has announced an immediate suspension of football activities in the Mountain Kingdom due to the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases and […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles players hit camp Monday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will start arriving the camp of the team in Benin the Edo State capital on Monday. NigeriaFootballFederation spokesman, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that newly invited Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe and other invitedplayerswillstartarriving camp ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica