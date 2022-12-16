I’m ready to lead F’ Eagles to World Cup – Otusanya

One of the Flying Eagles’ hopefuls, Segun Otusanya, has said he is ready to lead the team to World Cup qualification after his hat-trick in a recent friendly game. Otusanya came in as a second half substitute in the friendly game against Kickers Academy and scored a hat-trick in a 8-0 demolition of the academy side.

The Stars Builders Academy player, impressive performance helped Nigeria U-20 team thrashed shell-shocked Kickers Academy 8-0 as he scored hat-trick in the encounter. Speaking with our correspondent, the striker said his aim is to secure the World Cup qualification for the team and hopefully win the first U-20 World Championship for Nigeria if given the opportunity.

The competition coming up in Egypt between February 18 and March 12 will see Nigeria competing to be part of the team that will represent Africa at the World Cup in Indonesia in 2023. “The main target for me is for Nigeria to make it to the World Cup and from there anything can happen,” he said.

“It is not about me but about the team, so the most important thing is for all the players to give their all for the glory of the team and Nigeria as a country. “I am working so hard to make the final squad for the AFCON because I know I have what it takes to help the team.” The Flying Eagles are currently in camp ahead of the AFCON qualifiers with the sole aim of making it to the World Cup.

