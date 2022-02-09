Sports

I’m ready to serve, says Amuneke

The new Chief Coach of the Super Eagles Emmanuel Amuneke is happy to return to the national team setup, declaring his readiness to serve the country in any capacity that will lead to the  growth of football.

 

The former Tanzania coach said he will rather want to settle down to the job and hope that his con tribution can reflect in the achievement of the side.

 

He thanked Nigerians for given him the opportunity to serve again, promising to give it his best shot. ” I did my best as a player and after my playing career I ventured into coaching and I was given the opportunity to serve as the coach of the youth team.

 

And now I am happy that Nigerians believe in me to serve in the main national team.

“I’m always available to serve my country. I’m grateful to Nigerians and the federation for looking in my direction. For now there’s no use speaking much, when it’s time I will grant an interview about the job”, Amunike said.

 

Amunike played 27 times for Nigeria, scoring nine goals. He was part of the team that participated at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, scoring against Bulgaria and Italy.

 

Also in that year, he helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia, eventually being voted African footballer of the year.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

