I’m ready to testify against Magu – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has expressed readiness to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Ibrahim Magu, whenever invited and if the need arises. Malami spoke yesterday during a Morning Show programme of Arise Television. According to Malami, “Within the context of the rule of law, I have a responsibility as the Chief Law Officer of the country as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to assist whatever investigation taking place locally or internationally. “For your information, I have signed and executed around eight witness statements before the Commercial Court in UK which translated to the victory we are celebrating today.

“So, the idea of testimony, the idea of appearance of the Office of the Attorney-General and indeed with the particular reference to Abubakar Malami before any panel, before any tribunal local and international for the purpose of supporting an investigation that will see to the establishment and unravelling the truth associated with an issue under consideration is not new. “I will, in no way, exercise any restraints as per as honouring an invitation for the purpose of supporting any inquiry.

“So, if Ayo Salami Panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the Attorney- General of the Federation, for any testimony or any clarification, for any examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will definitely and gladly, within the spirit and context of rule of law, be there to testify and will submit myself to be cross-examined within the context of the rule of law.”

Magu had written the panel requesting that the Justice Minister be summoned to provide information on allegations against him (Magu). In a related development, Malami equally stated that the successes recorded at the on-going P&ID arbitration case in the United Kingdom was a product of collective institutional collaboration and not attributable to a single individual personality.

“I wonder how one personality can claim victory associated with an institution. Neither the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation that developed witnesses’ statements in support of the case that led to the victory nor Malami can, in law and logic, claim an exclusively personalized victory over a product of intergovernmental, inter-ministerial and multiple-agency collaborative venture,” he said.

According to Malami, in addition to Office of the Attorney- Genral of the Federation and Federal Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Police, Ministries of Information and Foreign Affairs, Central Bank of Nigeria and other related agencies played an extra-ordinarily vital role in the processes and developments that culminated into this landmark victory for the country. Malami said the era of impunity and compromise that were embedded into the government system was over and the new culture of uncompromising stance for the public interest has come to stay.

The minister, who described the successes recorded by the Nigerian government in the recent UK court judgement on P&ID issue as unprecedented, said investigations are ongoing and all those who played roles in the sham called contract will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Malami further stated that the Federal Government was working assiduously to come out with National Arbitration Policy. “It is our intention to look at the existing legislations, possibility of enhancing them for the purpose of establishing the national interest as the major enabler of, perhaps, amendment to the existing legislations if the need for doing so arises. “We are not ruling out the possibility of bringing about Executive Orders to compliment same if the need arises. So, indeed, we are looking at the possibility of having in place effective legal framework, national policy and associated legislations that will assist the process.”

