I’m running to save Nigeria from its current predicament – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to vote based on ethnicity and religion in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Obi gave the advice at the palace of the Oba of Benin, N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR when he paid the royal father a courtesy call as continuation of his presidential rally in Edo State. The presidential candidate, who apologized for arriving the palace late, said that he has been going round the country with his presidential rally with a view of saving her from her present predicament, adding that Nigerians want to take the country back from some few individuals. He added: “We want to save this country from its present predicament, and that is why we have been going round the country.

“It is now the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from few individuals. “The 2023 general elections should not be based on ethnicity, it shouldn’t be on religion.” Obi who promised to run a responsible government, added: “We want a government that is responsible, and we are going to do that.

“I assure you that in our government, we will work; we will talk to the people and royal fathers like you; we will give them voice.” Obi who promised food sufficiency, boasted that he left over $150 million dollars in three banks for the Anambra State government. In his response, the Oba of Benin, while praying for Peter Obi and his team, ex-pressed surprise that even with the reality on ground, some persons are still saying “Obidient” exists only on social media. The Oba said: “When you ask a little child, such child will say “Obidient;” even old people with grey hair are shouting “Obidient.” Of course, we know that the youths are at the front burner, so I wonder why some persons are saying “Obidient” only exists on the social media.”

