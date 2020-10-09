‘I’m saving money for your dowry’, Kate Henshaw shares love message

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has shared a message that she received from an admirer whose name was not revealed. The actress took to her page on Twitter to share the message with her fans and followers.

In the screenshot that was shared online, the male admirer said that he cannot keep his eyes away from the film star. According to him, he cannot stop thinking about her due to the likeness he has for her.

The male also noted that he will like to know the actress more as he has been saving towards her bride price, adding that he doesn’t even know if he can afford it. In the caption that accompanied the screenshot, Kate expressed her confusion at how to respond to such a message.

She noted that her admirer sent the message in the early hours of the morning. Appreciating the admirer, the film star stated that she’s flattered by his words. The actress’ followers took to her comment section to react to the post. Many shared hilarious comments.

