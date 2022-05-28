Arts & Entertainments

I’m set to cause ripples with my Afro Electro Vibe, says Shon

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The Nigerian music scene is currently getting a global attention and there are several new talented acts that are joining the fray daily. One of such new talents is, Shon Joel Nerat, with the stage name, Shon. Shon is a talented singer, songwriter, trapper and rapper.

He was born in Kano State, Nigeria, but currently resides in his home town, Jos, the capital city of Plateau State. He grew up with his grandmother, who then always complained that he disturbed the entire neighborhood with his music (she calls it noise).

He was born on August 22, 2003 and started writing songs at age 11. He recorded his first song, titled; My Lord in 2017, with his best friend, Jace Kim (his first producer). Growing up, Shon was inspired by genres like Trap, Rap, R&B with a little spice of Afrobeat and he is musically inspired by artistes like Khalid, 6lack, Alpha P and Rema.

He doesn’t have a particular genre which his music is classified under, but he describes his sound as an Afro Electro Vibe “I always love to standout from the crowd with my music, hence my playing and experimenting with various sounds to create something unique for my fans and all good music lovers,” stated Shon. Currently an undergraduate of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Shon is here to feed a fantasy; that’s why he is called the Fantasiser. In 2021, he was featured on a single titled; Running from De Eden EP by Jvson. This song caught the attention of the music buffs at Positive World Entertainment and he was officially signed on to the label.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Olakira celebrates love in new single ‘Fall’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Hard on the heels of his recent global collaboration with Italian luxury auto manufacturer, Maserati, Olakira has released his latest single, Fall. Produced by the seasoned multi-instrumentalist himself, Olakira dares to reveal a creatively vulnerable side to him in Fall, which takes the form of a slow, highlife sound with drizzles of Afrobeats. In a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Musical Copyright Society Nigeria appoints Matthew Ohio on its board

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) has announced the appointment of entertainment entrepreneur and investor, Matthew Ohio, as its newest director on its board. The appointment was announced alongside that of veteran musicians, Sunny Nneji and Asha Fapohunda (Gangali). The appointment of Ohio was based on his vast interests and representations in the music industry, […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Why I didn’t have sex with Kiddwaya – Erica

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on Tuesday, said she did not have sex with Kiddwaya because of the camera installed in the house. Erica, who won the Head of House title, will be spending the week at the HOH lounge with her deputy and love interest, Kiddwaya. During the workout session at the arena […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica