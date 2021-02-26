I’m single, but have a sugar mummy –Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa better known as Joeboy, has revealed that he is in a relationship with a ‘sugar mummy.’ He spoke about his relationship status during an interview with Beat 99 FM — following the release of his debut studio album titled ‘SBBM‘. A sugar mummy refers to a wealthy woman who spends freely on a younger person (male) in return for sexual intimacy. Speaking of his album, Joeboy made reference to the track ‘Sugar Mama’, where he had mentioned his older lover. “Right now, I’m single.

I’m not searching. I have a lot of female friends. There’s one particular person that only calls me when… There’s a line in the second verse, like the first line in the second verse. I mean it,” the 23-yearold said. “I’m not complaining. I like it. A song like Sugar Mama is actually like a true-life story. Everything I said on that song, I’m still a sugar baby. I cannot tell you her name but, I promise you I’m. I have a sugar mummy. “She met me. It’s really dope.

I feel super free. She feels free too. And it’s fun.” In the song, Joeboy had explained that his older lover often vows that she would take care of his material needs. Born in 1997, Joeboy had made his music incursion with his single ‘Baby’ under the platform of ‘Empawa Africa’, a record label owned by Mr Eazi, the musician who discovered him in 2017. His genre of music is Afro-pop and R&B.

