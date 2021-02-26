Arts & Entertainments

I’m single, but have a sugar mummy –Joeboy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa better known as Joeboy, has revealed that he is in a relationship with a ‘sugar mummy.’ He spoke about his relationship status during an interview with Beat 99 FM — following the release of his debut studio album titled ‘SBBM‘. A sugar mummy refers to a wealthy woman who spends freely on a younger person (male) in return for sexual intimacy. Speaking of his album, Joeboy made reference to the track ‘Sugar Mama’, where he had mentioned his older lover. “Right now, I’m single.

I’m not searching. I have a lot of female friends. There’s one particular person that only calls me when… There’s a line in the second verse, like the first line in the second verse. I mean it,” the 23-yearold said. “I’m not complaining. I like it. A song like Sugar Mama is actually like a true-life story. Everything I said on that song, I’m still a sugar baby. I cannot tell you her name but, I promise you I’m. I have a sugar mummy. “She met me. It’s really dope.

I feel super free. She feels free too. And it’s fun.” In the song, Joeboy had explained that his older lover often vows that she would take care of his material needs. Born in 1997, Joeboy had made his music incursion with his single ‘Baby’ under the platform of ‘Empawa Africa’, a record label owned by Mr Eazi, the musician who discovered him in 2017. His genre of music is Afro-pop and R&B.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

Netflix releases Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

American streamer, Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic demise.   The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play. it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as they […]
Arts & Entertainments

Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, will start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz. Not too long ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since […]
Arts & Entertainments

JIDE OYEGBILE: Despite being a practising doctor, acting remains my first love

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Fast-rising actor, Jide Oyegbile, emerged as the second winner of the King of Boys Stay Home Challenge, an initiative from ace Director, Kemi Adetiba to scout talents that will be given actual screen time in the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster, King of Boys. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, Oyegbile discusses the joy of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica