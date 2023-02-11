Arts & Entertainments

I’m speechless, says Tems

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

…after winning first Grammy Award

Latest Grammy award winner, Temilade Openiyi, globally known as Tems made history at the 2023 edition of the Grammy Music Awards held on Sunday February 6 where she clinched her first Grammy win in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her contribution to the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake’s Wait for U. Reacting to the news of win which has taken over social media space; Tems disclosed that the Grammy win is indeed a major one to her career, stating that she gives all the praises to God. She said; ‘‘What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him and this is an indication that there are more wins to come my way.

‘‘It is incredible; I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning. “The song, Wait U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”

The 27-year-old singer rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single, Essence, which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber. This earned her a Grammy Award nomination and that same year she was featured on Drake’s song, Fountains. Tems has within the short span of her career received many accolades besides the Grammy Award, which include two NAACP Image Awards, two BET Awards and two Soul Train Music Awards. She also co-wrote the song Lift Me Up by Rihanna, which earned her nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Damian, releases’This Is How It Ends’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh Rarely is domestic violence against men given the limelight. This silent societal menace is being highlighted in a movie produced by Nollywood actor, Stephen Damian. This Is How It Ends is a movie whose subject matter revolves around domestic violence in marriages. The movie focuses majorly on domestic violence against men and showcases […]
Arts & Entertainments

Caustic verses on maladministration, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Book title: Nightmares in Paradise Author: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga Publishers: Bulkybon Publications Company Year of publication: 2013 Reviewer: Christy Anyanji   ‘Nightmares in Paradise’ comes with a captivating title and an attractive cover design reminiscent of hell on earth. A supposedly heaven on earth has within it, images of fear. Dreaded animals like leopards, elephant, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ekanem warns against self-medications

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem took to social media to share a video showing her on a hospital bed. According to the actress, she landed at the medical facility after using some malaria drugs. Didi stated that the medicine made her dizzy and she could not feel herself for a long time. She said: “This past […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica