I’m speechless, says Tems

…after winning first Grammy Award

Latest Grammy award winner, Temilade Openiyi, globally known as Tems made history at the 2023 edition of the Grammy Music Awards held on Sunday February 6 where she clinched her first Grammy win in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her contribution to the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake’s Wait for U. Reacting to the news of win which has taken over social media space; Tems disclosed that the Grammy win is indeed a major one to her career, stating that she gives all the praises to God. She said; ‘‘What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him and this is an indication that there are more wins to come my way.

‘‘It is incredible; I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning. “The song, Wait U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”

The 27-year-old singer rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single, Essence, which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber. This earned her a Grammy Award nomination and that same year she was featured on Drake’s song, Fountains. Tems has within the short span of her career received many accolades besides the Grammy Award, which include two NAACP Image Awards, two BET Awards and two Soul Train Music Awards. She also co-wrote the song Lift Me Up by Rihanna, which earned her nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

