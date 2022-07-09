I’m still a rookie in streaming era, says Mi Abaga

Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, the rapper, says he’s still a rookie in the current era of digital streaming. The music star chatted with fans on the Twitter space hosted by Blaqbonez, his fellow rapper. Abaga was reacting to Blaqbonez’s statement regarding the “delay” in his forthcoming album. In 2021, Abaga announced that his 11th project is ready for release. However, the rapper only put out ‘Daddy’, the lead track, and not the full album on March 25. Addressing Blaqbonez’s questions, MI said he’s gradually getting accustomed to the digital streaming era. He said there are so many changes he’s pushing to make and he is learning in the process.

“My album is coming soon. I won’t give a date because I don’t want to spoil the fun,” the rapper said. “You know me, I like to be dramatic. So you’re just going to see the dramatic MI. “I have been pushing it forward but that’s the thing with me. “I’m making the mistakes as I go. And that’s one problem because I’m kind of new to this streaming thing. “There is so much change. And I’m like a rookie in this streaming era.”

MI released his first album Talk About It in 2008. MI2: The Movie, his second album, followed in 2010. He has since done more than nine projects including; The Chairman, A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl, Illegal Music (2009), Illegal Music 2 (2012), Illegal Music 3: The Finale (2016), and Rendezvous (2018).

