I’m still in APC, we’re not forming a new party – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has said that, he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has no plan of leaving the party.

Senator Okorocha gave the clarification, while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the party’s Zonal, Local Government and Ward Executives in the state, weekend, stressing that nobody has a stake in the APC more than himself.

Okorocha clarified that his recent calls for new political alignments does not in any way mean the formation of a new political party.

The former governor said he was talking about a movement for patriots across party lines who would stand for public good and not a new political party.

He said: “Our party is APC. Don’t be confused when I say that there are bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not a political party.”

He continued: “I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has more stake in APC than I do. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015, was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and few other people. But those who came on congratulatory visit have taken over the party.”

