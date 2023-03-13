News

I’m still in Labour Party, says Ogun Reps candidate, Philips

The Labour Party House of Representatives candidate in Ogun State, Tolulope Oluwafikayo Phillips, has debunked the rumours on social media that he had defected from the party after the Presidential and National Assembly election of February 25. Phillips made this known to journalists in his office at Olorunsogo, Abeokuta, the state capital, against the backdrop that he had defected to another political party, saying his loyalist should remain calm and steadfast. Phillips said the news being circulated in the media is false and remain untrue, that he, Hon. Tolulope Oluwafikayo Phillips is still very much in and remain member of Labour Party. He said: “I received one of the many governorship candidates recently, seeking our support politically.

“We all know democracy permits formation of alliance, collaboration or support for one party or the other, and doing this for me doesn’t translate to defection to another party. Oladipupo Adebutu is one of the notable sons of Ogun State and one of the governorship candidates soliciting our support.

“It’s obvious that the Labour Party governorship candidate has not been recognized by INEC, reason many of the other parties candidates were soliciting our support. “My party faithful and I are still consulting on who to work with, though ready to work with other parties who are ready to accommodate our plans for the people for our voice to be heard loud and clear.” “As I have said earlier, Teepee and his people shall remain in Labour Party (LP), build it together and prepare for greater position in the future”. “I want to appeal to my teeming Labour Party members and supporters to remain calm”.

