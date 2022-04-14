Metro & Crime

I’m still KEDCO MD – Gwamna *Denies being sacked, insists allegations baseless

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has denied been relieved of his duties owing to financial mismanagement and incompetence, describing the reports as being politically motivated aimed at denting his image.

Dr. Gwamna, who is eyeing the keys to Government House, Gombe, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the report is the handiwork of his opponents.

He reminded all that he was a stakeholder in the KEDCO, having invested heavily in the company, insisting: “How on earth I will be part of killing a company that I’m part of it’s growth.”

Dr. Gwamna, who is the Sardaunan Gombe, said he has made a lot of impact and investments in the youth and women and enjoys widespread support of the ordinary people, and was seen by the opposition as a serious threat hence, their resort to fake news to harm his political image.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unemployment: Lily-Blaiz Global set to empower youth to support Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja 

Towards empowering the youth on entrepreneurship, a private company, Lily – Blaiz Global Concept Nig. Ltd has offered to train youths in Kogi State for skills acquisition to compliment the state government’s efforts.   Chief Executive Officer of the company, Lilian Ameh, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said the growing rate […]
Metro & Crime

Council boss meets captains of industry, launches zero hunger campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, on Wednesday met the leading industrialists in the council, assuring them that the council remains focused on spurring economic growth in the aftermath of the pandemic. Odunmbaku asserted that his administration is ready to partner with the private sector to deal with the […]
Metro & Crime

Adegoke’s murder: IRT alerts Interpol, seeks arrest of Adedoyin’s son

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…rejects second autopsy report   The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police has alerted the International Criminal Police Organisation (Int erpol), to assist it in the arrest of one Roheem Adedoyin, the prime suspect in the mysterious murder of Mr. Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica