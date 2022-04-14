I’m still KEDCO MD – Gwamna *Denies being sacked, insists allegations baseless

The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has denied been relieved of his duties owing to financial mismanagement and incompetence, describing the reports as being politically motivated aimed at denting his image.

Dr. Gwamna, who is eyeing the keys to Government House, Gombe, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the report is the handiwork of his opponents.

He reminded all that he was a stakeholder in the KEDCO, having invested heavily in the company, insisting: “How on earth I will be part of killing a company that I’m part of it’s growth.”

Dr. Gwamna, who is the Sardaunan Gombe, said he has made a lot of impact and investments in the youth and women and enjoys widespread support of the ordinary people, and was seen by the opposition as a serious threat hence, their resort to fake news to harm his political image.

