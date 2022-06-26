The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday evening said he was still searching for his running mate.

Tinubu disclosed this in Abuja during the presentation of the book “Mr Speaker” and unveiling of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative to mark the 60 birthday of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu said he needed to learn from the duo of Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase on the way they worked seamlessly together as he continued his search for a running mate.

“I could see his deputy (Wase) sitting down there too; you are very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you. Thank you for both of you.

“You’ve not rocked the boat. I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate,” Tinubu said.

Showering encomiums on the Speaker, he said: “As a Minority Leader, he consults widely and he’s always there to see the thinking of the opposition that we must bring a revolution to the House to be able to beat the PDP. And then, he will brainstorm for any length of time about political strategy.”

