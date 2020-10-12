I’m stunned Akure voted against me – Akeredolu

… Says his deputy, Ajayi is a snake

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who was re-elected for a second term in office last Saturday, has expressed disbelief on how the electorate in three local government areas of the state voted against him at the polls.

According to the governor, who said that he was disappointed with the outcome of the votes in the three local governments of Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore stated that his administration performed in the council areas which are within the Central Senatorial District

Akeredolu disclosed this during a live interview on Channels Television which was monitored by New Telegraph in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

While emphasizing that he had thought that he would win across the 18 council areas of the state, the governor who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll, however, stated that all that happened during the election were all in the past.

It will be recalled that Akeredolu won the entire six local governments of Ondo North Senatorial District as well as all the six local governments of the Southern Senatorial District while he able to secure only three council areas in Ondo Central where his rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who won the remaining three local governments hails from.

Akeredolu said: “When it comes to the issue of winning 15 local governments, it’s just a slight improvement of what I did the last time. The last time I won 14. Talking seriously, I thought I was going to win the 18 local governments.

“I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there.

“But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it’s alright by me. We’ll forget it.”

Speaking on the frosty relationship between him and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the governor said that the situation had taught him more lessons, politically.

While describing Ajayi as a snake who tried to stab him at the back, Akeredolu added that his running mate, who was elected with him, Lucky Ayedatiwa, will not follow Ajayi’s path.

