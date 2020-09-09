I’m supporting Ize-Iyamu to liberate Edo from emperor –Okunbo

Edo State-born business mogul, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, in this interview, speaks on how he fell out with Governor Godwin Obaseki, reasons for his involvement in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state and why he is backing the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Felix Nwaneri reports

How did your quarrel with Governor Godwin Obaseki start? What really went wrong between you and where does your relationship stand now?

First, I consider myself an elder statesman, I also consider myself a relevant stakeholder in my state. Just as important as that market woman who is also a stakeholder that sells tomatoes and pepper, so I have always wished well for my state and I still do.

At the beginning, when Governor Godwin Obaseki approached me in 2016 that he wanted to run for the governorship of Edo State, he came in the company of a friend, Noggie Meggison, to my house in Ikoyi, Lagos and that day I unveiled to him the relationship between me and his late father who happened to be like a father to me.

In fact, he nurtured me in my youth. I told him that as a child, I was his father’s friend and that I had no choice but to support his ambition. After that, he kept coming to my house with Rasaq Belo-Osagie.

When he came, he respected me and we respected each other, we eat together and the relationship was very cordial and I was happy that at least somebody from the private sector like myself had come into the governorship race in Edo State apart from the relationship I had with the father which was very dear to me. When it came to the time to support financially, he came to me in Abuja with the same Rasaq and I did my little bit to support him and thank God it is the same candidate today that is also his opponent again.

What happened after that?

He was elected as governor in 2016 and I was very elated and as we continued, the political class that elected him were all coming to me including Rasaq Belo-Osagie, who brought him to me. I want to start mentioning names now so that there can be reference.

They were complaining about how he was treating them and how he didn’t want to see them anymore after being elected and I kept calming them down. I even quarreled with Rasaq, I said: ‘Rasaq, leave this man alone’ and I kept talking to the political class and said: ‘Listen I know bankers, I know investment bankers, you can’t squeeze anything out of their hands.’ He said he was gathering money to improve our state, I said so be it. He said he’s developing our state and I said so be it, let him be but I kept going back to him to say: ‘My brother please manage these people.

You have found yourself in the political turf, so please manage them’ because I believe there are so many attributes of leadership, the ability to manage people, perseverance and patience. I told him that when you have even more than 10 workers in your establishment, you will have different kinds of people and the ability to manage them to achieve your desired goals is what is important because as I was fighting the political class, I was advising him on how to manage them because for me the state was my concern, development of my state is top priority.

That was why when I was going to China to meet some investors, I mentioned it to him and he was willing to come, I was excited that he was willing to come, I bought his ticket and that of his aides. We went to China and we met my investors and we spent good time together. I did that and paid all the bills not because I have too much money but what I wanted to show to my brother was that I was not coming for government purse.

I wanted to show him that I wanted to help genuinely and I seriously meant well for him but to my surprise, things that started unfolding after, I couldn’t believe them. I was always wondering what I had done. For instance, when the President was coming to Benin for the Army Day, I reached out to the presidency, the President has seen my products, the President had eaten products from my farm, the President loves the products, so I wanted to use that opportunity of his coming to Benin to invite him to commission my farm and I also thought that was an opportunity for the governor to also showcase the farm as one of his achievements but only for me to hear from the grapevine that he never wanted the President to come to my farm. I needed to confirm if the President was going to come to my farm and I did.

Then I got a phone call from Godwin and he said: ‘I learnt the President was coming to your farm, he will come but he was not going to come out of the car.’ I was wondering how the President will come to my farm for the commissioning of my farm and not come out of the car. Whatever I am saying here today, God Almighty knows that I am saying the truth.

He gave me that call and I laughed, only for the event to be cancelled because there was an incident in Maiduguri and the President had to go to Maiduguri. Most of these things started last year. It is very true that a few people had approached me that I should come and run against him.

But for me, let me be honest, I will be the last person to quarrel with any government that is performing or any government at all. Because at the very beginning when Godwin told me his plans for Edo State, If Godwin presents to you his plans for Edo State on PowerPoint, you will kiss his feet.

It is like in the Bible, when the devil said take all this and bow before me and Jesus said ‘get thee behind me Satan.’ As we progressed, all those packages that he presented, none was done. I learnt most of them were all on paper and they continue to be on paper and consultancy services attached to most of them.

Of course, as we speak, most of those projects are not on ground and I can’t be deceived. Some can be deceived but I cannot. A situation where you have 600 children packed in a room, selling propaganda on social media of projects that are not there. It is appalling. That is why most of our brothers in the Diaspora are sold on his agenda but they do not know that most of those projects are just not on ground. You can’t continue selling propaganda because when you tell lies continuously, it becomes truth in some peoples’ ear.

You sell propaganda, you impoverished them and when it is election time, you now throw corns at them and tell them to see white and call it black. I will not allow that in a society I grew up in. I don’t live permanently in Benin but I have always retraced my steps to my home because there is a saying that a child that doesn’t remember where he comes from is lost. I am completely in touch with my environment back home.

I know that is where I am from and whatever I can do to relate with my people, I always do. Like I said, a lot of people approached me to run for governorship of Edo State and most of the people that did that will tell you I said I wasn’t interested because I have set a trajectory for my life and over the past 32 years, I have been involved in business and before that, I was a very good professional pilot.

At 63, my mates that ran for governorship did that in 1999 and I was not ready to start learning new things. That was one of the reasons I tried to help Godwin, because in his old age, he could not learn new things, and that is why he fell a victim. He found himself in politics which was not his turf, it was not his forte and he would have sought for God’s wisdom to be able to manage the position he had found himself.

That was why I was talking to him and trying to mediate in the matter because I never wanted him to fight anybody, not to talk about fighting me. When he started fighting the political class, I told him, when he came to my house that if you keep fighting these guys, they have a boss who is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and very soon, you and Adams will quarrel.

He said ‘God forbid,’ and that instead of him and Adams to quarrel, he will resign as governor. I said okay and not long, Adams became national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people on ground whom he was fighting now found solace in Abuja and they came to seek help from him. I was watching and comrade started helping some of them through his position.

He became angry with Comrade and complained that that he helping people who were fighting him in the state. Then it came to their primaries and the full blown quarrel started. I went to him and tried settling them.

I went once, the second time I said GO my brother, your position today is governor and Comrade is chairman of APC, I don’t think there is anything both of you will sit in front of the President and ask for our state that we would not get. I said please this quarrel should never happen. I said lets nip it in the bud for the sake of everybody.

I was in his house for three hours. I knelt down, begging. I said for the sake of the state, I don’t want this animosity to continue, whatever it takes, please close it out. That night I left and that same night when I got home, I got a call from a common friend in Lagos who told me that Godwin said you should stay out of this matter otherwise you might be a collateral damage.

I said collateral damage! I said should I ask him? He said ask him. The next morning I called him, I said Ogierebor, that is what I call him, this is what this guy told me, he said yes, it is fight to finish, you better stay away, so that you will not be caught up in the middle. I said ‘thank you’ but added that I won’t relent.

Where are we now?

I still consider Godwin as my brother but I don’t consider him a leader because he doesn’t have the attributes of a good leader. Edo State is a collective responsibility, it is a place where we all must support, I have no other place to call my foundation apart from that place.

It is more important to me than any other place. He lacks the leadership qualities and he also lacks the temperament and patience to govern people. He is deceitful. It’s only unfortunate that Osagie Ize- Iyanmu who he also contested against him in 2016 is out there and I am supporting him by default, but of course, I want a better Edo State and that’s all I can say.

I don’t have any money to fight him and I am not fighting him. I will never fight government but I will defend myself against any aggression, against what I eat, my daily food, defend my character, anything that will destroy me.

Do you see anything stopping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party seems so confident that it will win the election?

Well, we’ve had elections in Edo State.

This is not the first time and I can tell you that it has not been this bad because the whole country is shaking as a result of one state. My being dragged into this whole thing like I have said earlier is no fault of mine. It is rather unfortunate that the governor thought he was going to run against me began to plot and I became an imaginary candidate.

Comrade Oshiomole, who initially brought him as governor by default is also an imaginary candidate. So you are hearing of Godwin/Captain Hosa, Godwin/Oshiomhole, but the real candidate is Osagie Ize-Iyamu. He has given himself three candidates to contest against.

So, what I expect from our people is that they should look and see within their environment what has happened in the last four years, see how our state has been managed, see the personality of the governor, see the violence, the quarrels and the fight in our state, let every man search his conscience, it is not about money, it is about what you can see around you.

If my people believe that this election is about money, let their conscience be sold but for me, I have played my part because if they are happy with what they see and they want to continue in that suffering, so be it.

But I know that I have played my part and I will definitely excuse myself from my dear state for the next four years because that’s what they’ve chosen. But I believe that this election is not about money but the truth and our people believe in the truth, I believe if the election is based on truth and if it is held today, I believe APC will win with landslide. I’m sure evil can never surpass good.

Those who truly love our state and know that this is the future of our children should know who to vote for irrespective of political inclination. Who at this time can move our state forward, who is best for us at this time?

That is the crux of the matter. When it comes to violence, it is unfortunate what is happening in our state. Even when bombing is a thing of the past in the Niger Delta, they started bombing houses of people that were against him in Benin. Very sad!

A governor that could not manage a 24-memvber House of Assembly from his own party; they were not in opposition, all APC. Some of us worked to make that possible for him, so he could have a smooth ride but he squandered the chance. He started fighting them from day one.

How can you start talking of conviction for a crime you did not commit? He was screaming about being impeached. What did he do that he was afraid of impeachment? That confirms my earlier assertion that his’ is a government of deceit. His conscience was heavily laden with guilt that was why he was afraid of impeachment and he ran a state with about seven House of Assembly members. As I speak, I have no representative in the House of Assembly.

What is at stake for you, is it interest or ego?

I am a very humble person. There is no strand of ego in me. There is nothing I cannot sacrifice for the betterment of my state. It is the future of our children that is at stake, the liberation of our state from someone who thinks he is an emperor in this modern day is at stake.

If that state was running well, if everything he said he was going to do he did, if the people in his constituency are happy; if he spits on my face I will just wipe it off with a towel and move on. I will take it in my stride and say it is for the sake of our state. But you cannot, having performed poorly, having not done the right thing, dealing with people and you expect to spit on my face and join me among the oppressed. I will defend myself.

So, nothing else is at stake but the betterment of our state.

You said you met with Obaseki when he wanted to run in 2016 and listened to his plans. Have you sat down with Ize-Iyamu, do you believe in his agenda and are you bankrolling him?

Ize-Iyamu has met with me; he has also shown me the vision he has for the state. He calls it the SIMPLE Agenda.

He also has the vision of farming and he is a farmer, he is very passionate about the agenda. I believe the only thing that has not been exploited to the benefit of Nigeria and our children is farming. We have arable land everywhere, so farming will take a lot of our children from the streets.

I’ve sat down with Pastor and he believes in farming because through farming, the people will be empowered and our youths will be engaged. He has the same vision as I have about farming Talking about supporting him, you should know that Ize-Iyamu is a pastor and the last time he was in government, he was Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and for a man like that to be facing a monster of the state government; some of us will have to come out to support him. I will support him with my hard earned money and not stolen money, and people who know me, know that when I believe in something, I can spend my last kobo to achieve it. He is lucky to have someone like me. When God wants to work, he will bring all together to work for your good.

You might want to ask another question; you are supporting him with your money, how do you intend to recoup it? People have asked me this question and what have I told them is ‘Red Cross.’ What do I mean? Charity! If today, I am supporting Ize-Iyamu to liberate my state, how can I tomorrow expect something from a state that has riddled with debt?

Our children have been mortgaged and you said I should not talk. Let me tell you, I have worked all my life, I am 63 years old and if I do not have money kept away that I can use in the days of danger, then I have failed. Osagie is a beneficiary. If I dare go to him after he wins to say ‘old boy, how about the money that I spent,’ that will be the beginning of our fight.

So, I am very conscious. At this age, what do I want? God has been so good to me, I’ve been blessed beyond my expectation, my blessings are unmerited. In my 63 years, God has made me realize most of my ambitions.

My ambition now is to be able to go back to my people with whatever God has blessed me with, share it with them and if possible, partner with the government to create employment through agriculture.

For me, money is an instrument and it will always be an instrument and at 63, I’m nearer to where I’m going than where I’m coming from. So, if you say I’m bankrolling Ize-Iyamu, so be it. But one thing, I can never compete with state resources.

You believed Obaseki in 2016 but got disappointed along the line. What gives you the confidence that such will not happen again, and among the two main contenders, who is better?

In 2016, even though I had a relationship with Godwin’s father, Godwin was a stranger to me, a total stranger. Though we used to see in Lagos, we were not close. I knew his younger brother, Gilbert, who his father brought to work for me. I knew his other siblings. Eki, his elder sister is married to Uncle Nuel Ojei, who is my godfather.

I never knew him but I believed him, that’s the difference. I’ve known Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for over 30 years, I knew his character before, I know his character when he repented, I know his character when he became a born-again Christian. Let me tell you something, Osagie is a testimony of how God can actually turnaround somebody.

Since I’ve known Osagie as a Christian, I’ve always seen a very genuine man, a man of God and we need good people to come into our politics whether they have money or not. Osagie owns a farm, that’s the only business he has. He has a farm where he also trains farmers, I’ve been there, I’ve seen him farm and I believe he has the same dream and aspirations as myself for the state.

For me, it is not all about roads or all those other things; once you are able to take people out of poverty, they will gladly be able to use the infrastructure. You do not tar roads that people will be trekking on. You need cars to ride on those roads, so you need people to earn enough to buy cars.

A lot of politicians always tell you what they can’t do but my take is that we should begin to support politicians who will impact positively on our people and not because of what we want to get. If your conscience says believe him, you should believe him. If he now decides to do otherwise, it is left to him and God. That is why you hardly see me quarrel. I can only be disappointed. The only person that can pay back is God Almighty.

If I tell you my story, you will know it is only God. So, I believe that for Osagie and his SIMPLE Agenda, people should give him a chance to turn around our state.

There is a cloud of fear in Edo ahead of the election because of violence. Can you vouch for your candidate?

Let me first tell you that I’m a man of peace and it has been demonstrated severally. Today, the relative calm that you see in the Niger-Delta, I contributed to it in a great way. I’ve been able to employ so many restless youths in our pipeline protection business.

Today, they are gainfully employed under my establishment; they can tell you what they earn monthly, so I’ve been able to turn them from their negativity to positivity. As I speak to you, I have close to 3,000 youths in the Niger Delta I’m partnering with and so many of them have been calling me, saying that they are rubbishing me because of the Edo election and that they want to go and fight my cause.

But I said they should stop because I can’t see myself, having spent time and energy to train my children positively, I will now say I want to use them for election, God forbid. I hate violence, so this issue of violence, I think is not from APC, it is the other camp you should talk to not Ize-Iyamu.

Personally, I have sponsored programmes running on TV and radio telling them to stay away from violence. I am praying for a free, fair and violent-free election in Edo State where everyone will be able to exercise their right. That’s what I’m praying for and that’s what the Oba explained to the leading candidates and political leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...