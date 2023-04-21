Arsenal reportedly saw bids of up to £70 million rejected by Brighton in the most recent transfer window, with the 21-year-old publicly expressing his desire to join the league leaders.
Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo ultimately stayed put and he even agreed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls in March.
Arsenal were initially expected to make another approach with Caicedo at the end of the season, while Liverpool have also been linked with a move as they look to rebuild their midfield.
“I’m sure I’m going to have many more opportunities,” Caicedo told The Telegraph. “That’s why I continue to do things well.
“I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them.
I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars, but they always have that mindset of wanting more.
“It was tough. When I didn’t end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram. I didn’t check my social media because it would hurt me to see things.”
Roberto De Zerbi has led Brighton to seventh in the Premier League table and into an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, and Caicedo says the Italian’s intervention was key to him staying at The Amex Stadium.
“He approached me, we spoke and he told me to be calm, that it wouldn’t be the last club that would come in for me, I’d have more opportunities,” Caicedo recalled.
“He told me to keep on doing what I was doing and that I’ll see in the future I wouldn’t be sorry about staying.
“I just want to have a really good season with Brighton now, and then we’ll see what happens next season.”