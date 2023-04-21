Arsenal reportedly saw bids of up to £70 million rejected by Brighton in the most recent transfer window, with the 21-year-old publicly expressing his desire to join the league leaders.

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo ultimately stayed put and he even agreed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls in March.

Arsenal were initially expected to make another approach with Caicedo at the end of the season, while Liverpool have also been linked with a move as they look to rebuild their midfield.

“I’m sure I’m going to have many more opportunities,” Caicedo told The Telegraph. “That’s why I continue to do things well.

“I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them. I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars, but they always have that mindset of wanting more.