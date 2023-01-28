I’m surprised APC, PDP going round to campaign for votes, says Alkali

With few weeks to the conduct of the forthcoming general elections, some of the parties jostling for the political soul of the country have been ramping up preparations for the polls. One of the main contenders for the Presidency is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, National Chairman, Professor Rufai Alkali spoke on some of the various issues around the forthcoming election. Excerpts:

You’ve been traversing the length and breadth of the country for the past few months selling your party to Nigerians in the build up to next month’s general election. What has been your general overview?

We are very happy and optimistic with what we have seen on ground so far. As a party, our leaders and the management of the party devised a different methods of reaching out to Nigerians. I can say that in the past four months since we began our tours, we have been conducting what I will call real campaigns to all corners of the country. We have moving from one local government to the other selling our candidates to Nigerians. We are also reaching out to local political leaders as well. We have even been to villages and places that our opponents have taken for granted. I am happy to inform you that as at last week, we have covered about 50 local governments in the country. We have been reaching out to the community leaders and the people. We have been engaging with them to establish partnerships with them. We have even used the opportunity of the tours to inaugurate available party offices in places we have been to. We have also been engaging with party stakeholders too to see to the needs of the party at every level. So far we have been happy with the turn of events. We have also held our zonal rallies in places like Bauchi for the North East zone, in Kaduna for the North West zone. We have held the one for Lafia for the North Central zone. So, you can see that we are making steady progress.

When are you coming to the South?

Right now as I am speaking to you, our Presidential Candidate (Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso) is in Bayelsa State. Very soon, he will also come to the South West In sha Allah (God willing).

Has your campaign train experience any kind of hiccups so far in any of its tours?

You know that our Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a man of peace. He is a man of the people and being a responsible party, we are mindful of our responsibility to the people and to ensuring peaceful conduct of the election. Recently, we signed the national peace accord. We belief that we are preparing for an election here and what we are offering Nigerians is something better away from what we have now. Our candidate is desirous of addressing all the problems plaguing the country and I am happy to tell you that in the last few days when the National Peace Committee met with the Presidential candidates and the parties’ leadership, they (members of the committee) came with damning reports that indicted the PDP and the APC. APC was accused of engaging in more than 38 cases of breaching the terms of the peace agreements. On the other hand, the PDP was accused of breaches the agreements to the tune of aboutn35 incidences. In all these, the NNPP has never been associated with any breach. There have been cases of damages to our billboards and other signages across the country but we have been telling our members to show some form of restraint in the interest of peace. We committed to ensuring that this election is conducted peacefully and orderly.

It is the general norm that alignment and realignments of political forces do occur during electioneering, are worried that many of your supporters have left your party for either the PDP or the APC?

I think that the media is very sophisticated and I belief that the best way of looking at it is by looking at the two sides of the coin. As you are aware, in many states of the Federation, many members of the APC or PDP and other political parties have been joining us. You may wish to know that today, NNPP was able to gain over four members of the Gombe State House of Assembly. Last week, there was a coup in the House and the NNPP formally took over as the majority party in the Gombe State House of Assembly. In the other states of the Federation, we have made steady gains in states like Kano, Kebbi, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Oyo, Ondo.

We are having many people teaming up with us across the country. Initially, they took us for granted. We have been telling Nigerians to vote our party by selling our Presidential and other candidates to them and our efforts are yielding fruits. We are a very serious set of people and we are determined to turn around the fortunes of this country for the good of all. We have consistently maintained that both the PDP and the APC have failed this country and Nigerians are listening to us. Nigerians are tired of them and they are angry with them.

I am surprised PDP and APC are still campaigning for votes after destroying the country. What are they telling Nigerian? Are they saying they want to continue their misrule after several years? We all know the kind of damage they have done to the country. APC is a monumental failure; their failure could be seen in their attempt to change the currency. People are now living in uncertainty. This is not the way to go about building a country.

There has been this speculation that some elements are pressuring your Presidential Candidate to drop his ambition and support the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. How true is this?

It is very surprising to us that such speculations are rife. Right now, the PDP has taken the candidate of the APC to court and the APC has taken the candidate of the PDP to court. Both of them are seeking the disqualification of their opponents before the election. Things are very messy and I don’t want to say some things in the course of this interview. It is now in the public domain that the PDP is challenging the Presidential Candidate of the APC on a number of grounds. It is only Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has not been challenged on any form of allegation.

Kwankwaso’s political machinery is very well entrenched in Kano, his home state but we know have some gladiators challenging his dominance there, I mean the likes of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Do you think these gladiators are well primed to dislodge him from the dominance of your candidate in Kano?

I don’t such possibility. NNPP is well entrenched in Nigeria. I mean in all corners of the country. As we speak now, the popularity of our presidential candidate has since transcended that of Kano. We are looking at bringing back the glory and prestige of the country in the comity of nations. We have passed the level of local politics now and anybody can be angling for their own relevance, we are less concern about that. Kwankwaso has gone pass that now; he is a national leader now. He is even moving to become an international statesman.

Your Presidential Candidate is known to be very close to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Many people say the relationship has been that of a father/son relationship. Is your party in any way worried that the former President decided to endorse the candidate of the Labour Party instead of its own candidate?

I will not like to make any comment on that.

Do you think his (Obasanjo’s) endorsement will help shore up prospect of Obi next month?

We don’t know yet but all I can say is that he is entitled to his decision.

Would you have preferred that the endorsement came to your party?

All that matters to us is that Engineer Kwankwanso has been so busy selling his aspiration and those of the other candidates of the party to all Nigerians who have been buying into it. Engineer Kwankwaso enjoys excellent relationship with many past leaders of the country including the incumbent one. This is someone who was at various times governor, minister and Federal lawmaker. Like I said, he excellent relationship with both past and current leaders in the country. He is a bridge builder who respects all elder statesmen in this country. He enjoys cordial relationship with the Ulamas as well as the clerics across the country. He even love Nigerians with disability. Kwankwaso is someone who loves Nigerians across board.

What is your assessment of the preparations of INEC for the round of election so far? Has there been any course for you and your party to be worry?

Basically, INEC has been doing a lot in terms of modernising and improving election in the country. They have introduced some innovations into the whole process to ensure credibility and transparency into the process and outcome. They have also been doing very well in terms of carry political stakeholders alone in all their activities.

The only worrisome aspect of their preparation is the inability to replace some of our candidates who have left our party for other parties. We are trying to sort that out though. We have approached the courts who have given us favourable judgments. INEC has been Introducing some delays into the whole process of substituting our former candidates.

